An old-line auction family returns home to Boston

Now-CEO Laura Doyle said her father grew up in Newton and learned the valuables trade from locals here, including George Gravert in Beacon Hill and Jack Yaffe in Chelsea. “His Boston accent lingering like a hallmark for his whole life,” Doyle added. The youngest of 22 grandchildren, she herself spent so many vacations with her extended family in Newton — grandparents, aunts, and cousins — that the Back Bay launch felt like a return, rather than a welcome.

Doyle Auction, a home for fine jewelry, art, and other wares, landed in a 2,400-square-foot space in early January, decades after the family patriarch left Massachusetts and set up shop on East 81st Street in Manhattan.

A luxury auction house experienced something of a homecoming last month, when it opened its doors for a pop-up on Clarendon Street.

Advertisement

The storefront, formerly a clothing boutique, will sell a little bit of everything until it closes sometime this summer. Doyle rattled off a list: “precious gems, candlesticks, handbags, cocktail shakers, folk garb, and contemporary art. We also recently had Americana inventory for New Hampshire.”

Two Paul Revere Jr. silver table spoons, Boston circa 1790, at Doyle. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Its location, just off Newbury Street in the heart of the Back Bay, is central to the community, said Kathryn Craig, Doyle’s New England advisor. They’ll see local residents, tourists, and those who work and play downtown.

“It’s such a fit,” she added, “for who we are.”

236 Clarendon Street, Boston; www.doyle.com

A peek at the latte art in process

The newest Blank Street Coffee locale in Back Bay includes a special addition: a barista training lab.

Visible through a window at the cafe, the lab is an “educational hub,” where employees will learn to make drinks, interact with customers, and make latte art, said co-founder Vinay Menda. The training itself comes in three parts, courtesy of “Blank Street University” — an overview of the brand ethos, mentorship with a manager, and hands-on practice fiddling with the automated espresso machines.

Advertisement

It’ll serve as a learning space for baristas from the three Blank Street outposts in Boston.

Upon launching locally last summer, Blank Street has advertised itself as a “high-tech” coffee shop with small storefronts. (The newest location is 650 square feet.)

“Since opening doors for the first time in Boston last summer, it’s been clear that our mission is something that really resonates with Bostonians,” Menda said in a statement.

647 Boylston Street; www.blankstreet.com

Golf, golf, and more golf

We are officially in the era of experiential golf.

Just months after Puttshack opened in the Seaport and TopGolf announced its launch in Canton, a new player has strode onto the green: Five Iron Golf. The New York-based company last month debuted a 15,000-square-foot space on City Hall Plaza, where customers can try their hand at over 200 simulated golf courses. Among those are holes close to home, including the Dedham Country & Polo Club, Falmouth Country Club, Kettle Brook Golf Course in Paxton, Miacomet Golf Course in Nantucket, Pine Brook Country Club in Weston, and Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston.

“Five Iron truly has something for everyone,” general manager Seamus O’Sullivan said in a statement. “We offer cutting-edge technology, certified instructors, the nation’s largest indoor golf league, club fitting and more, regardless of how much or how well you play.”

The space was made complete with a smattering of custom neon signs and graffiti art. It boasts several full-service bars, a curated food menu, and widescreen TVs.

Advertisement

1 Washington Mall, Boston; www.fiveirongolf.com

The Handle Bar gets a boost

Boston cycling studio The Handle Bar kicked off its tenth year with news of a merger and three fresh locations.

Founder-owner Jessica Fracalossi announced that the business joined forces last month with Turnstyle, another indoor spinning studio with locations in Boston, Cambridge, and Woburn. The Handle Bar rebranded some of the spaces and made them their own.

Getting the deal done was arduous, Fracalossi said. “But when it happened, it was a huge, awesome, momentous moment for everyone.”

One of three new Handle Bar locations. The Handle Bar

The trio of Turnstyle executives will stay on handling finance, administration, and marketing for the expanded Handle Bar.

“It’s the four of us now, leading the way,” Fracalossi said.

Along with newly rebranded Handle Bar studios in the South End, Charlestown, and Kendall Square, there are outposts in Back Bay, Harvard Square, North Station, Fenway, and South Boston.

101 Canal St., Boston; 100 Hood Park Drive, Charlestown; 310 Harrison Ave, Boston; www.handlebarcycling.com

AI tech lands at a Westford Whole Foods

Forget smart homes. The smart cart is here.

Amazon introduced its tech-savvy grocery carts to the Whole Foods in Westford earlier this year to let shoppers skip the checkout line altogether and head straight from the store to their cars.

Here’s how it works: Customers must log in through a QR code in the Whole Foods app to begin using the “Dash Cart,” as they’re named. Then you can scan items — cheese, asparagus, or toilet paper, for example — as you go, and place them in shopping bags. The cart’s screen shows a real-time tally of the items accumulated. When you’re just done, just leave. A receipt is e-mailed to you.

Advertisement

The screen on the back of the Amazon Dash Cart, now available at the Whole Foods in Westford. Amazon

It can hold up to four heavy bags and withstand extreme outdoor temperatures. “To test durability, we baked the technology in an oven and froze test carts in a giant freezer,” Amazon wrote in a release.

The technology mirrors other self-checkout systems that have made their way through Massachusetts. Last April, Fenway Park launched the Caper Counter at some of its concessions and merchandise stores, which uses cameras instead of cashiers to total your snacks and accept payment. Polar Park in Worcester uses a similar digital cart at its marketplace for snacks and memorabilia.

160 Littleton Rd, Westford; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.