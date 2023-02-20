fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car stolen at gunpoint at West Roxbury gas station, according to police

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2023, 56 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night at a West Roxbury gas station, police said.

At around 7:30 p.m., the victim was approached by two men while refilling car’s gas tank, police said. One of the men “displayed a firearm” before they stole the vehicle, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

The man was not injured, police said.

The two suspects have not been apprehended and the vehicle, a blue sedan, has not been located, Tavares said.

Boston police are investigating the carjacking, she said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video