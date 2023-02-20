Car stolen at gunpoint at West Roxbury gas station, according to police

Boston police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night at a West Roxbury gas station, police said.

At around 7:30 p.m., the victim was approached by two men while refilling car’s gas tank, police said. One of the men “displayed a firearm” before they stole the vehicle, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

The man was not injured, police said.