Car stolen at gunpoint at West Roxbury gas station, according to police

Boston police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night at a West Roxbury gas station, police said.
At around 7:30 p.m., the victim was approached by two men while refilling car’s gas tank, police said. One of the men “displayed a firearm” before they stole the vehicle, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.
The man was not injured, police said.
The two suspects have not been apprehended and the vehicle, a blue sedan, has not been located, Tavares said.
Boston police are investigating the carjacking, she said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.