As Carter enters hospice, locals remember his visit to the small Massachusetts town of Clinton

His visit to this largely Irish town on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day sparked excitement locals still carry with them today.

Less than two months after his inauguration, Carter visited Clinton, a community of 13,000 in March 1977 for a mock town hall meeting, bringing national press — and national attention — to a quiet niche of Central Massachusetts.

CLINTON — When President Jimmy Carter came to town, the nation followed.

The lucky few with tickets — secured through a raffle — joined the president inside. Those without, like Terrance Ingano, director of the Clinton Historical Society, flooded the town’s streets, struggling to get a peek.

“I didn’t win the lottery,” Ingano, 70, said. “We were in Central Park, just walking down there. You just could hardly get close.”

In the week before the president’s visit, stores decorated their front windows, restaurants unveiled new menus, and vendors lined the streets selling hot peanuts, “which they never really sold in Clinton,” Ingano said, “but Jimmy was coming.”

With the packed town hall session making national news, Clinton became “the center of the universe for a week,” he said.

But when Carter settled in for dinner at the house of Edward “Gunner” Thompson, where he would spend the night, it was his relatability that struck locals.

“It was like he was a neighbor,” Richard Thompson, one of seven Thompson children, told The Boston Globe in 2016.

The president had originally planned to stay at the home of Eva Hester, then a candidate for lieutenant governor, the Globe reported at the time, but a last-minute change of plans brought him to the Thompson’s Chestnut Street home, said Sally Burke Lefebvre, a lifelong friend and neighbor of the Thompsons.

“All of the sudden, Gunner came over to my house, and he says ‘Guess who the president’s staying with,’” Lefebvre, 80, said with a laugh. “And I say ‘Not you?’ And he says ‘Yes, it’s me!’”

Chestnut Street would become the center of the spectacle, Lefebvre recalled. Locals filled the street and lined up against the Thompsons’ fence, vying to catch a smile — or maybe a handshake — from Carter. When the president walked into the street, breaking into the crowd to meet supporters face to face, Lefebvre said, she could see the worry on his secret service agents’ faces.

“It’s funny how something like that brings the town together,” she said. “At that time, we really all knew each other.”

At dinner, Sally said, one person tried to talk politics with the president, but the topic was ditched in favor of neighborly conversation.

“I just kind of listened,” she remembers. “There was nothing put-on about him at all, he was so regular.”

At least a half-dozen other presidents have passed through Clinton, Ingano said — Lefebvre said her father took her to the train depot to see President Harry S. Truman when she was a kid — but Carter’s visit was “the first modern one,” attracting newspapers and television crews.

“He was such a gentleman, President Carter,” Lefebvre said. “That’s why he didn’t last, he wasn’t a politician.”

On a Monday morning walk with her two dogs, Lefebvre pointed to City Hall and a church steeple, vantage points from which she recalls Carter’s Secret Service agents surveying the crowd.

Returning home, Lefebvre picked up a photo of herself and Carter in the Thompson home; she keeps it on a small table in her foyer. She went upstairs, returning quickly with a stack of newspapers documenting the president’s visit.

“I’ve always followed him,” she said, especially Carter’s later work with Habitat for Humanity. When she heard he was entering hospice care at his home in Plains, Ga., Lefebvre said, she braced herself for his loss but thought “he made the right decision” considering his age and health.

In the nearly five decades since Carter’s visit, Ingano said, Clinton’s Democrat bent has seen little change. In the 2020 election, for example, nearly twice as many residents voted for President Biden than for incumbent Donald Trump.

“You certainly wouldn’t have brought a new president to a Republican stronghold,” Ingano said. “You brought him among friends.”

Sentiment around Carter’s visit was marred by the news that Clinton’s longtime Colonial Press printing house was going out of business, as workers learned the morning Carter left town, the Globe reported.

“That was the thing that I think people remember,” Ingano said. “Jimmy served four years. And it was a rough four years for everybody, but I think it was especially rough on Clinton.”

In the years since, Ingano said, Clinton’s recollection of Carter has softened back to where it was during that March town hall meeting.

“People have realized what a humanitarian he is,” he said. “I don’t see any president in recent years going out of their way to be that kind of humanitarian that Jimmy Carter was.”

Dan and Terri Tenore bought the Thompson family’s house in 2017, inheriting its near-legendary local status. The whole town — from neighbors to emergency dispatchers — still knows the property by its former owners.

“It’s still the Thompson’s house,” Terri Tenore said with a laugh. “And I think it will always be the Thompsons’. We’re just taking care of it for the time being.”

When they moved in, they found a bouquet, two bottles of wine, and an album of photos and news coverage of the former president’s visit — all left by Jane Thompson, one of the Thompson children, Dan Tenore said.

When the couple started renovating their kitchen, he said, they found a commemorative coin wedged between the cabinets: on one side, an etching of Carter; on the other side three former selectmen, the town hall, and the Thompson’s house.

“People still talk about it,” Dan Tenore said. “It’s a thing.”

“You know,” said one resident on a stroll through Central Park Monday afternoon. “President Carter visited Clinton.” She pointed up the hill toward the former Thompson house with a wide smile, eager to share the story.

