Death of incarcerated man in NH prison ruled a homicide

The death of a man who was incarcerated at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, N.H., was ruled a homicide, officials said Monday.

The cause of the death of James Dale was blunt impact head and neck injuries, according to a statement released Monday by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval completed the autopsy.

Dale died following the Feb. 13 incident, which officials described as a “resident-on-resident assault.” He had spent nearly 25 years in prison and was expected to spend at least 20 more, the Globe reported. Dale was convicted of rape and murder in the 1997 killing of 6-year-old Elizabeth Knapp in Hopkinton and spent years contesting the conviction.