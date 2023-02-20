Double shooting at home in Woburn leaves one dead, police say

A man was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning in Woburn, police said.

At 3:40 a.m., Woburn police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Washington Street, officials said. At the scene, the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according a statement from Woburn police.

One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, the statement said.