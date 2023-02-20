fb-pixel Skip to main content

Double shooting at home in Woburn leaves one dead, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2023, 5 minutes ago

A man was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning in Woburn, police said.

At 3:40 a.m., Woburn police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Washington Street, officials said. At the scene, the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according a statement from Woburn police.

One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, the statement said.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Woburn police and State Police are investigating the incident according to the statement.

The victims’ identities were not released. No further information was immediately available.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video