Double shooting at home in Woburn leaves one dead, police say

A man was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning in Woburn, police said.
At 3:40 a.m., Woburn police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Washington Street, officials said. At the scene, the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according a statement from Woburn police.
One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, the statement said.
“A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence,” the statement said.
Woburn police and State Police are investigating the incident according to the statement.
The victims’ identities were not released. No further information was immediately available.
