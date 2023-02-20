Juveniles arrested for assaulting people in downtown Boston, police say

“Upon arrival, officers observed a group of juveniles fleeing from the scene heading down Franklin Street towards Hawley Street, where they were stopped,” the statement said. “All the juveniles were uncooperative with officers.”

At 7:49 p.m., officers were alerted that the group of juveniles was “causing a disturbance and throwing bottles at people” near Franklin and Washington streets, according to a statement from Boston police.

Several juveniles, one as young as 12, were arrested Sunday night in downtown Boston after assaulting people and throwing bottles at least five victims, police said.

Of the five adult victims that remained on scene, three sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One was kicked and punched on the ground, another was punched in the back of the head, and the third was punched in the jaw, the statement said.

Advertisement

Before attacking the people, the juveniles had been removed from a TJ Maxx store for causing a disturbance, police said.

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy from Arlington, a14-year-old boy from Cambridge, and a 16-year-old boy from Framingham, the statement said. They are each facing charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon: shod foot and delinquency charges, police said.

An 11-year-old from Arlington was released to a parent, the statement said.

“Several other juvenile suspects, ranging between 15 and 17 years old, will be summonsed into Boston Juvenile Court upon further investigation,” the statement said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.