McKee nominates Collin Geiselman as R.I. public defender

If confirmed by the state, Geiselman would replace Lara E. Montecalvo , who was confirmed for a seat on the Boston-based US First Circuit Court of Appeals in September.

Geiselman has served as assistant public defender since 2003 and chief of the trial division since 2015.

“As a talented leader with years of experience, Collin has spent decades in public service pursuing justice, fighting for people across Rhode Island and treating clients with dignity, compassion, and fairness,” McKee said in a statement. “I look forward to his success, and I am confident that he will bring the same dedication to his new role that he has demonstrated throughout his career.”

Geiselman said he was “grateful, humbled, and proud” that McKee selected him. “I look forward to leading the amazing lawyers and support staff at the Public Defender’s Office as we continue to defend the rights of all citizens of Rhode Island,” he said.

Geiselman teaches at Roger Williams University School of Law and the Community College of Rhode Island. He is a graduate of Stonehill College and The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. He is a current member and past president of the Rhode Island Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

