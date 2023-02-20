fb-pixel Skip to main content

Missing five-year-old, non-verbal Oakham boy found safe

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2023, 42 minutes ago

A non-verbal Oakham boy was found by police Monday after he and his dog wandered miles away from his home, authorities said.

“I’m just glad it ended in a happy way,” said Oakham police chief Frederick Gehring in a phone interview.

The boy was identified as 5-year-old Owen Goderre, according to a statement from the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Goderre, who has autism, was reported missing shortly before 10 a.m., Gehring said, and the search was ongoing by 10:45 a.m.

Goderre had walked around two and a half miles, Gehring said, in a wooded area with trails near the Quabbin Reservoir Watershed.

Troopers found Goderre and his dog around 12:45 p.m., along the power lines near Coldbrook Road in Oakham

Neither boy nor dog had injuries, the statement said. Goderre was found in good spirits, Gehring said.

Oakham police and State Police with K-9 units conducted the search, the statement said.



Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

