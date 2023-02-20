More Black Rhode Islanders who shaped the state’s culinary history

In New England, our love for lobsters and oysters, as well as the way certain recipes for sweet potatoes and one-pot meals are prepared, is directly linked to the cooking of enslaved African people.

James Hemings, Thomas Jefferson’s classically French-trained chef, and Charity “Duchess” Quamino, who was dubbed the “pastry queen” of Rhode Island and served George Washington her frosted plum cake on more than one occasion, are finally being credited for their contributions to food history.

But there are others who also helped shape Rhode Island’s culinary scene. Here are two you should know.

Prince Updike: The master chocolate grinder

Prince Updike, an enslaved African man in 18th century Rhode Island, was tasked with grinding cocoa beans finer than what could be done with mill stones. Every day, he would grind thousands of pounds of cocoa beans until his hands were calloused and blistered.

It was intense, long, and laborious work that began with carrying sacks of cocoa bean bits and nibs, grinding them down to a thick paste, and cooking them over burning charcoal before processing them into “cakes.” Consumers could shave the chocolate into recipes and drinks, then easily pack up the cakes for storage.

Christopher P. Magra, an early American history professor at the University of Tennessee, is working on a new book, “Unfree Food,” that examines slave labor and food production — including Updike’s journey.

He writes: “The muscles in Prince’s forearms ached and knotted after a day grinding chocolate by hand. He used a metal rolling pin and pressed hard against the nibs and the stone. Over and over. Again and again.”

Magra writes that Updike was forced to work for Aaron Lopez, a wealthy merchant, but was grinding chocolate in his “spare time” for a “greedy manufacturer who locked vulnerable laborers such as enslaved chocolate grinders into service through rigid labor contracts, stiff financial penalties, and debt peonage.”

”Prince worked long and hard,” wrote Magra, who also wrote an essay about the dark past of chocolate in 2022. “Making chocolate did not pay well. And it rarely ceased.”

Cuffy Cockroach: The grand turtle cook

Cuffy Cockroach was a young boy from the Guinea Coast who was enslaved by Jahleel Brenton in Newport (yes, the same Brenton as in Brenton’s reef). When Cuffy came to Rhode Island, he was required to learn how to cook.

In 1752, a local man sailed to the West Indies and sent home to Newport a giant turtle and a keg of limes. The limes were an ingredient in a popular Barbados rum punch. The gigantic turtle was given to Cuffy, who was known at the time as the best cook on Goat Island.

Cuffy turned it into turtle soup. When 50 men and women arrived at Fort George on Dec. 23, they were served tea, danced until 10 p.m., and ate the turtle soup he made that day. Cuffy’s soup became part of the local custom; some called it a “turtle party.”

”In fact, to say that Cuffy had had a hand in any dinner was enough to awaken the keenest expectations,” wrote food writer Michael Twitty in his blog Afroculinaria in 2011. “Often have we heard old Newport people use the expressions, ‘grand as Cuffy’ and ‘that is almost as well as Cuffy could do.’”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.