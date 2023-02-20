No criminal charges for Worcester charter school cheerleading coaches following misconduct allegations

There will be no criminal charges filed in connection with misconduct allegations involving cheerleading coaches from the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School in Worcester, police said Monday.

Worcester Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha wrote in an e-mail that the department closed the investigation after consultation with the district attorney’s office.

Several cheerleading coaches were placed on leave this month pending an investigation into the allegations, the Globe reported. Further details regarding the alleged misconduct were not available.