No criminal charges for Worcester charter school cheerleading coaches following misconduct allegations

There will be no criminal charges filed in connection with misconduct allegations involving cheerleading coaches from the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School in Worcester, police said Monday.
Worcester Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha wrote in an e-mail that the department closed the investigation after consultation with the district attorney’s office.
Several cheerleading coaches were placed on leave this month pending an investigation into the allegations, the Globe reported. Further details regarding the alleged misconduct were not available.
School officials previously said they hired outside counsel for their own investigation and may consider further action once it is completed.
The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday and no further information was immediately available.
