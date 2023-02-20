Police make arrest in connection with July murder of Dorchester man

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Dorchester man last July, Boston police said Monday.

Dwight Watson, 55, of Boston was taken into custody Friday by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at the Mahoning County Justice Center in Ohio, police said in a statement.

He was being held there after his arrest on a warrant for the murder of Urvin Gerard, 48, of Dorchester issued out of Dorchester Municipal Court, according to a statement from Boston police.