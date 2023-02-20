Police make arrest in connection with July murder of Dorchester man

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Dorchester man last July, Boston police said Monday.
Dwight Watson, 55, of Boston was taken into custody Friday by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at the Mahoning County Justice Center in Ohio, police said in a statement.
He was being held there after his arrest on a warrant for the murder of Urvin Gerard, 48, of Dorchester issued out of Dorchester Municipal Court, according to a statement from Boston police.
On July 16, 2022, at 1:03 a.m., Boston police received reports of a person stabbed near 110 Harvard St. in Dorchester, the statement said. Officers found Gerald suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. He was taken to nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, the statement said.
Watson will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, police said.
The killing is still under investigation, according to police, and anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.”
