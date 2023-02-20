fb-pixel Skip to main content

Policy identify woman fatally shot in Dorchester

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2023, 1 hour ago

A woman who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday has been identified as 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, of Sharon, authorities said Monday.

Police responded to 15 Fermoy Heights shortly after 8:45 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. The neighborhood sits between American Legion Highway and Blue Hill Avenue, not far from Franklin Park.

Ayuso, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4470, the statement said, and those who want to assist the investigation anonymously can call 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video