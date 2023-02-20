Policy identify woman fatally shot in Dorchester

A woman who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday has been identified as 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, of Sharon, authorities said Monday.

Police responded to 15 Fermoy Heights shortly after 8:45 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. The neighborhood sits between American Legion Highway and Blue Hill Avenue, not far from Franklin Park.

Ayuso, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.