Quincy High School cancels season’s final two boys’ basketball games after locker room fight

Quincy school district officials have canceled the final two games of the season for the Quincy High School boys’ basketball team after a fight in the locker room last week between a current team member and a former player, officials said.

The school’s principal, Keith S. Ford, said in a letter Friday to the team members and their parents that he had decided to cancel the games after consulting with Superintendent Kevin Mulvey, Athletic Director Kevin Mahoney, and Coach David Parry.

“Violations of the Athletics code of conduct were such that the impact on the climate and culture of our athletic program and our school requires that players be held accountable,” Ford said in the letter. “Participation in athletics is a privilege which students must earn by maintaining academic and behavioral standards. All Quincy Public Schools students are expected to conduct themselves with dignity and to respect other members of the school community.”