School Commitee reopens search for next superintendent

The Somerville School Committee has decided to relaunch its search for the city’s next superintendent.

After one of three finalists for the job dropped out of contention, the committee on Feb. 13 opted against offering the job to either of the two remaining finalists. An expedited search process is underway, with applications due March 9.

The committee also decided to continue with its current consultant, the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, for the new search. Additionally, it is forming a new screening and interview team whose members will be announced March 6.