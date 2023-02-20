School Commitee reopens search for next superintendent

The Somerville School Committee has decided to relaunch its search for the city’s next superintendent.
After one of three finalists for the job dropped out of contention, the committee on Feb. 13 opted against offering the job to either of the two remaining finalists. An expedited search process is underway, with applications due March 9.
The committee also decided to continue with its current consultant, the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, for the new search. Additionally, it is forming a new screening and interview team whose members will be announced March 6.
The three finalists in the first round were Kevin McCaskill, Boston’s assistant superintendent of secondary schools; Marisa Mendonsa, Pittsfield’s deputy superintendent; and Jannell Pearson-Campbell, Northampton‘s interim superintendent. The School Committee announced Feb. 13 that Mendonsa had withdrawn from consideration.
The candidate hired will replace Mary Skipper, who resigned to become Boston’s school chief last September. Jeff Curley is currently serving as interim superintendent.
