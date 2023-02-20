Teen seriously injured following stabbing at Cape Cod Mall

A teenager was seriously injured after he was stabbed multiple times at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis late Monday afternoon, police said.
The 17-year-old was flown to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, R.I., Barnstable police said in a statement. His injuries were described to be non-life-threatening.
Police went to the mall at about 4 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed and found the victim with “multiple stab wounds in his upper torso,” the statement said.
“This assault was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect and does not appear random,” Barnstable police said.
Police did not release any information about the suspect and said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Barnstable police at 508-778-3874, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available.
