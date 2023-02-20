Teen seriously injured following stabbing at Cape Cod Mall

A teenager was seriously injured after he was stabbed multiple times at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis late Monday afternoon, police said.

The 17-year-old was flown to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, R.I., Barnstable police said in a statement. His injuries were described to be non-life-threatening.

Police went to the mall at about 4 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed and found the victim with “multiple stab wounds in his upper torso,” the statement said.