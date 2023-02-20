‘You learn from the past’: On Presidents’ Day, a festival of reflection at JFK Library and Museum

Historical reenactors playing former presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln paraded around in period-appropriate attire, posing with eager guests, and answering questions. Studious kids recited the names of their favorite president — Lincoln was often touted — and shared their love for learning about the past. Guests peered at select documents in glass cases and perused the gift shop for old-fashioned campaign garb.

With work and school off in honor of Presidents’ Day, dozens of people — many families with young children in tow — ventured Monday to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, set along the scenic Boston Harbor shoreline in Dorchester, for an afternoon of activities aimed at engaging those of all ages in democracy.

With their children on school vacation, Fion and Andrew Yam chose the Presidents’ Day Festival as a day trip for their three kids, including their infant daughter, Athena, who bounced on Fion’s lap. The Newton family exchanged smiles with the presidents by the front stage and said they were excited about making sculptures.

Fion referred to it as “one of the most important trips” she had scheduled during break. “As an American citizen,” she said, “you really need to learn about the history [of the country].”

After the past couple of years of the festival being a virtual-only affair, the day marked a return to normalcy as groups again gathered at the building to interact with history, exploring what the presidency represented during different time periods and how leaders in the White House have “encountered and responded to the challenges that a nation is facing,” said María Quintero, museum outreach and program manager.

“We’re really excited to be able to welcome folks to engage in a critical way with what the office of the presidency has been in a way that remains accountable to the American people,” said Quintero, who pointed to critical moments of Kennedy’s time in office, including the civil rights movement and events surrounding the Cold War.

Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Bill Barker, showed off the Declaration of Independence to Skyllar Fleury (center) and Eva Gonzales at the 12th Annual Presidents' Day Festival at the Kennedy Library on Monday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The idea of political strife and turbulence being a running theme in American history — rather than a novel concept introduced over the past several years — was reiterated over the course of the day by speakers and visitors alike. Learning from the mistakes made and obstacles faced in the past is a crucial part of democracy, many said, and made their trip to the museum all the more important.

“History can be messy at times,” Quintero noted, “and it’s important for us to engage with it honestly.”

The news of former president Jimmy Carter entering hospice care was also at the top of mind for Quintero and visitors. Carter — the longest-lived president at 98 years old — has visited the library and museum before, including during Quintero’s first couple of weeks on the job, which she described as “very moving.”

“It’s always so challenging for us to encounter a time when one of our presidents is encountering hardship because they’ve led our country in the past,” she said. “We’ve definitely been very appreciative of the contributions that he’s made to our institution here in past visits.”

Actors portraying presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and first lady Abigail Adams sat onstage during the 12th Annual Presidents' Day Festival at the Kennedy Library. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Fritz Klein was first asked to play Abraham Lincoln for the National Bicentennial in 1976 and it’s been his full-time gig since 1980. Standing tall and his beard long, he was a popular pick for photo-ops during the festival as kids gathered around him. But apart from the pictures, Klein said what he tries to do most while portraying Lincoln is to emphasize “some of the human struggles” as opposed to the typical “dates and events” during Lincoln’s tenure.

“We can learn from the mistakes and the successes of our predecessors,” he said. “I try to bring out similarities and differences. The differences are curious and fun. But the similarities are the things they walk home with.”

Timothy Mycroft, 13, said he was most interested in learning about how different presidents have shaped the trajectory of the country. He admired how Lincoln stood up for what he believed in by fighting to end slavery during the Civil War.

“I think our future generations will learn what we did wrong, and now we can make the decisions to move in the right direction,” said Mycroft, of South Weymouth.

With a number of families in attendance, the itinerary also featured light-hearted programs to learn about the presidency, including a variety of games, crafts, and tours throughout the festival.

Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Bill Barker, showed off the Declaration of Independence to Margot Fried, 3, at the 12th Annual Presidents' Day Festival at the Kennedy Library on Monday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Kids gathered around tables to design Popsicle stick flags. Others created their own protest posters, a reference to those used by people fighting for racial equality throughout the Kennedy presidency. Some even tested their knowledge playing a good-natured game of presidential trivia. Guests were also treated to performances from the Harvard Din & Tonics, an a cappella group that sang some of Kennedy’s campaign songs from decades ago.

As Elizabeth Brown, 83, sat on a bench preparing to leave, she reflected on growing up in nearby Quincy. She had never visited the museum before Monday, but remembers the Kennedys and that time period “vividly.” Touring the exhibits brought back memories, the Hingham resident said, both sad and good.

“You learn from the past,” she said. “We learn from our mistakes, and I don’t think we do that often.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.