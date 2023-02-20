Many in Washington vow not to touch Social Security or Medicare. But the nation’s debt problem can’t be solved without tackling them.

His quip would become a mantra in Washington . But the political voltage has never seemed higher than in the past few weeks as top Democrats and Republicans sparred over who would stay further away from touching Social Security and its safety net companion, Medicare, even as the programs —centerpieces of The New Deal of the 1930s and the Great Society of the 1960s— hurtle toward insolvency and fuel the skyrocketing national debt.

WASHINGTON — More than four decades ago, an aide to then House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. drew on childhood fears of the subway to declare that Social Security was “the third rail of American politics.”

Advertisement

The new House Republican majority’s push to leverage a needed increase in the debt limit to slash spending has brought a new focus on the fast-rising costs of the popular programs. After Democrats warned that Republicans would demand cuts to the treasured entitlements in exchange for increasing the nation’s debt limit, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy publicly vowed, “We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security.” Former president Donald Trump posted a video urging Republicans not to cut “a single penny” from the programs “under any circumstances.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

And President Biden’s criticism in his State of the Union address of a proposal by Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, that Democrats said would threaten Social Security and Medicare sparked an unprecedented burst of catcalls from GOP lawmakers. Biden promised to veto any cuts.

“So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?” Biden responded, flashing a thumbs up as bipartisan cheers broke out and McCarthy applauded behind him. “All right, we got unanimity.”

Advertisement

That overstated the case, but there’s near unanimity from experts on a related point: There’s no realistic way to reverse the nation’s deteriorating fiscal situation without fixing the finances of Social Security and Medicare. They are major drivers of budget deficits that will average $2 trillion a year over the next decade and push the national debt to $52 trillion by 2033, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported last week.

The problem is basic arithmetic: the huge baby boom generation is retiring and will be receiving benefits for longer because of lengthening life spans. This, paired with a declining percentage of workers funding those programs, has created an unsustainable situation few have the political will to try to fix.

“We’re heading toward a debt crisis followed by some very painful reforms and it’s because voters don’t want to accept the unsustainability of those programs and politicians want to get re-elected pandering to them,” said Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a free-market think tank, who has been briefing lawmakers about Social Security and Medicare.

The nation will spend nearly $4 trillion on Social Security and Medicare combined in 2033, more than double last year’s amount, the CBO projected. As a share of the nation’s total economic output, spending on those two programs alone will top 10 percent in 2033 after averaging 6.4 percent for the past 50 years.

The long-feared reckoning is fast approaching.

The CBO last week also formally moved up the date when Social Security’s old age and survivors benefits trust fund will run out of money by a year to 2032. Medicare’s hospital insurance trust fund is on track to run dry a year later. The exhaustion of those funds won’t sideline the programs but will exacerbate the nation’s worsening financial condition.

Advertisement

CBO director Phillip Swagel told reporters on Wednesday the nation’s fiscal trajectory is unsustainable and it would be “very challenging” to get to a balanced federal budget in 10 years without touching Social Security and Medicare.

“It’s arithmetically possible,” he said, “but quite difficult.”

Experts said fixing the programs doesn’t necessarily have to involve cutting benefits. Social Security and Medicare also could be shored up by raising taxes. But the best and most realistic solution would involve a mix of both, such as increasing the age that people qualify for full benefits and raising the cap on wages subject to payroll taxes to fund the programs.

“Eventually there’s going to have to be a balanced solution with everything on the table,” said Riedl, who was a top economic aide to former Republican senator Rob Portman of Ohio. “The first thing they need is a commitment from Republican and Democratic leaders to solve the problem.”

There’s no sign that commitment is coming.

Ahead of last November’s midterm elections, Democrats gleefully used Scott’s proposal to try and convince voters a Republican-led Senate would slash entitlements. The plan, they said, threatened Social Security and Medicare by requiring Congress vote every five years to reauthorize all federal programs. Polls show Social Security and Medicare are immensely popular so any changes are politically risky because the programs primarily benefit older Americans, a demographic with the highest voter turnout.

Advertisement

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, realized the potential political damage and disavowed Scott’s plan, which the Florida Republican maintained was aimed at reassessing spending and eliminating waste and would not touch Social Security and Medicare. The political backlash was so severe that Scott announced on Friday he had amended his proposal to specifically exempt the entitlement programs.

“I have never supported cutting Social Security or Medicare, ever,” he wrote in a Washington Examiner opinion article.

His capitulation, however, is unlikely to stop the Democratic onslaught on the issue. But while the attack might have scored political points, it isn’t helping solve the problem, said Gary Burtless, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a center-left think tank.

“If Biden feels proud that his little fight with the people jeering at him in Congress may have bolstered his reputation, all he’s done is kicked it down the road two more years,” Burtless said. “And the problem is the later you wait, the closer you come to either a Draconian tax increase or a Draconian benefit cut.”

Despite the third-rail warning, some lawmakers are trying to tackle the problem.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, have proposed legislation to expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year and keep the the program solvent through 2096 by subjecting all income of wealthier Americans — including capital gains — to the 12.4 percent payroll tax that funds it. The current cap for wage earners is $160,200

Advertisement

“The fact that it’s hard does not mean we can afford not to do it. It’s been put off for too long already,” Warren said of fixing Social Security. “We are far apart. We talk about the divide in Washington on a lot of issues, but on Social Security it’s a gulf between the two parties.”

There are no Republican co-sponsors so far. The difficulty of finding a bipartisan solution is highlighted by the efforts of Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, to simply create a process to address the problem.

Romney’s bill, called the TRUST Act, would create bipartisan “rescue committees” to craft legislation that could be fast-tracked to extend the solvency of Social Security and Medicare. The bill has bipartisan co-sponsors in the Senate and House. But a White House aide recently dismissed the idea of a commission as “a death panel for Medicare and Social Security.”

“I’m not talking about cutting them or taxing them. I’m just saying let’s at least come together and work on it,” Romney said at a Senate Budget Committee hearing Wednesday. “But the parties are afraid to even come together and have a discussion about how can we balance these things.”

Biden has said his forthcoming budget will have proposals “to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare,” and has pointed to initiatives he’s already signed, particularly allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs, as helping reduce costs.

But Maya MacGuineas, president of Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan fiscal watchdog group, said the White House’s “death panel” comment just adds to the political hyperbole that has made it politically impossible to address the systematic problems.

“Biden’s done it. McCarthy’s done it. Trump did it. Trump was the king of ‘I promise not to touch these programs,’ “ she said. “I don’t think it’s going to be very easy to make progress until both parties acknowledge we have to make changes.”

But the fast-approaching exhaustion of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds could force the parties to come together as they did in the early 1980s.

With Social Security set to run out of money to pay its full benefits as early as the summer of 1983, President Ronald Reagan, with Democratic House Speaker O’Neil’s backing, created a 15-member bipartisan commission headed by future Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan to study the problem and make recommendations. The commission’s proposals led to legislation that kept Social Security solvent for decades. They involved a mix of tax increases and some benefit changes, including slowly increasing the age for full Social Security benefits from 65 to 67, based on the recipients’ birth year in a change still being phased in.

“The reason the Greenspan commission worked in 1983 is because Reagan and Tip O’Neill were dedicated to making it work because the trust fund was running out,” said Riedl, who has studied the history of fiscal negotiations. “When I researched the deficit deals of the ‘80s and ‘90s, I was taken aback by how healthy and good faith the negotiations were, even among supposedly partisan lawmakers . . . that just seems impossible today.”

O’Donnell coined the third-rail analogy before Democrats and Republicans came together to extend Social Security’s solvency 40 years ago. He later reportedly amended it based on that experience.

“The third rail is not like the one in the subway,” he said. “If a Republican foot and a Democratic foot touch it simultaneously, nothing happens.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.