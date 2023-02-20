Last of the key State House term limits bites the dust

Before these limits, Senate President William Bulger wielded enormous power over the state legislative process, and in the House, Thomas McGee, Thomas Finneran, and Salvatore DiMasi did the same in their time. Finneran and DiMasi each became subject to scandal and corruption charges, with the former sentenced to probation and the latter to eight years in federal prison .

Re “New rule for Senate leader” (Metro, Feb. 10): I was almost as disappointed in the state Senate’s decision to end term limits for its president as I was eight years ago when the House decided that Robert A. DeLeo, then speaker, could do an about-face on the term limit he promised to abide by when he took that job in 2009.

There was House speaker in 2015, and now Senate president. That’s too much power.

The argument that the Senate president shouldn’t be disadvantaged with respect to the House speaker and the governor is backward. It’s like saying the US president should be entitled to a lifetime term in order to keep up with Xi Jinping of China.

The Senate and House leaders seem to wield such power over their members that they can force them to fall in line with whatever they want. That is too much power to give to individuals elected by only a small number of actual voters in a Legislature already dominated by a single party. Power corrupts. Do we have to repeat the history of the 1980s, ’90s and ‘00s to remember the results?

David McGuire

Newton





The lowly lawmakers will fall in line, and that’s not good government

First the Legislature went to a “strong speaker” system, then we had speaker for life, now we have Senate president for life. Another nail in the coffin of democracy in the Massachusetts State House. Little to no debate takes place in the House chamber anymore, and decisions are made behind closed doors by the leadership. Go against the leadership and you lose your chairmanship and the stipend and extra legislative aides that go along with it and your office gets relegated to the catacombs of the State House basement. Representatives and senators know the game and follow the leadership or take a hit on projects or financial help for their districts.

I was never a proponent of term limits, but that seems to be the only way to get some sense of democracy back into the Legislature. Perhaps now is the time for such a referendum question to come before the voters.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Richard DeSorgher

Mashpee