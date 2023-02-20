The state Senate goes astray on limits for its leader

As the Massachusetts Senate started the process of considering the rules that will govern the body for the next two years, it suddenly occurred to Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues that it would be a felicitous thing indeed if members eliminated the restriction on a senator serving more than eight years as president.

To hear the account of the instigator, it was simply a flash of inspiration.

It’s a strange and wondrous thing, how such epiphanies occur. Why, a naif might almost believe they were divinely inspired! The Senate membership certainly seemed to think so. Thirty-two senators voted to nix the eight-year limit on their leader, a restriction that had endured for almost three decades.

Only six had the temerity to doubt the wisdom of such a move.

Granted, skeptics might suspect more was afoot than an idea suddenly arriving like a bolt from the blue in Rodrigues’s noggin. They might note that the budget-chief post Rodrigues holds is one of the traditional ladders to the Senate presidency. And, further, that the Westport lawmaker is known to have designs on the top job when Karen Spilka, who is 70 and has had serious health problems, gives up the gavel. Why, it might even be argued that Rodrigues is setting himself up for a long tenure as president, if and when he secures the top job.

If only Rodrigues’s head was filled with some disinterested institutional history or analysis, his conceptual coup de foudre might have found less fertile soil there. In such an instance, he might, for example, have reflected on the way legislative bodies tend to stagnate when their leaders are able to stay on as long as they want.

Without a predictable periodic turnover in leadership, there is less opportunity for advancement. In those circumstances, power flows from the members toward the leader and his lieutenants. The greater need to curry favor to advance to a more coveted position encourages legislative toadyism.

Occasionally, ambitious members mount challenges to dug-in leaders, as George Keverian did, successfully, to then speaker Tom McGee back in 1984-85, or as Bill Keating did, unsuccessfully, to William Bulger, he of the 18-year reign as Senate president, in 1993-1994. Those challenges tend to paralyze the body for their duration and then to see lawmakers on the losing side relegated to legislative Siberia.

More often, when leaders linger with no predictable end to their tenure, talented legislators leave in frustration while legislative hangers-on, well, hang on.

We’ve seen all that in the House over the past decade or so. In the midst of the corruption scandal that sent former speaker Sal DiMasi to prison, Robert DeLeo, his successor as speaker, implemented an eight-year limit for occupying that post. It was a move designed to restore public confidence.

Then the trappings of power — plus the handsome raise he engineered and the prospect for an even higher top three years for pension-calculation purposes — caused DeLeo to conclude that a leader of his rare abilities should surely slip the surly bonds of term limits.

With the help of then majority leader Ron Mariano, the House nixed the very reform stricture DeLeo had implemented six years previously.

And lo and behold, when DeLeo resigned with little advance (public) notice in December 2020, the well-positioned Mariano quickly secured the speaker’s post.

Observers doubt that Mariano, who is 76, will hold the job for more than another term or so, though honestly, who knows? But the odds-on favorite to replace him, Aaron Michlewitz, currently chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, is only 44. He could be speaker for several decades.

It was the House’s decision to eliminate its eight-year restriction on the speaker that gave the Senate the justification it needed for its own reform repeal.

An objective examination would have led to the opposite impulse.

From the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, the House ran reasonably well. Empowered committees took real initiative, producing meaningful legislation that was then subject to energetic floor debates.

But all that waned under power-concentrating speakers Thomas Finneran, DiMasi, and DeLeo himself. It’s hard to judge Mariano yet, given that much of his reign has coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far we’ve seen nothing to suggest his speakership will reenergize the body.

The Senate, meanwhile, enjoyed a brief renaissance as a committee-empowered policy-making body under former president Stan Rosenberg. Under Spilka, however, power has become more centralized and the pace more languid, though some of that has been because of the pandemic.

Now that the pandemic has eased, it’s time for the Legislature to rediscover its purpose as a lively, energetic, engaged, and accessible policy-making body that vests more power with individual members and more policy-making initiative with its committees.

But that will require term limits on both top legislative posts, as well as other democracy-reinvigorating rules reforms. And one can be sure of this: That notion won’t suddenly pop into a legislative leader’s head.

