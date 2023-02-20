Bruins pile on the praise in honor of David Krejci’s 1,000th game

On the bench, Jake DeBrusk was smiling as he watched the clock count down.

“That was my only goal,” Pastrnak said. “I was looking for him the whole game.”

David Pastrnak could have had a hat trick on Monday, but he spent his final shift trying to feed David Krejci for an empty-netter.

“Kinda wish Krech would have taken a slapshot,” he said. “We all wanted it. [Pastrnak] was in a position to get a hat trick, and he’s still dishing to Krech. It’s pretty cool.”

The Bruins celebrated Krejci, who played in his 1,000th game Jan. 16 against the Flyers, before and after a 3-1 win over the Senators.

Appearing in a Krejci tribute video: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask, Milan Lucic, Pastrnak, Jaromir Jagr, Torey Krug, Zdeno Chara, Jim Montgomery, Don Sweeney, Cam Neely, and Charlie Jacobs.

Rask had the best line: “You don’t look a day over 50,” he told Krejci.

Flanked by his wife, Naomi, and children Elina and Everett, Krejci was presented with a crystal award, the traditional silver stick, and a commissioned painting of Krejci through the years. Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak gave him a Rolex and a magnum bottle of wine. They also gave Naomi a custom gold and diamond necklace, “for all she has done to support David.”

It created a meaningful moment for the understated Krejci, who chose his words carefully afterward.

“Being a professional hockey player, it’s not easy,” he said. “Always on the road. Even at home, on the gamedays, you’re not home. They sacrifice a lot. It’s not about me. It’s about them, about my teammates, about this team. Without everyone, I wouldn’t be here.”

Montgomery said he didn’t have “enough complimentary words to describe how important he is to the current team, the culture of the Bruins for years,” Montgomery said. “All I know is that he’s a pleasure to work with, and he makes everyone around him better, including the coaches.”

Especially his linemates, as he has done for years. Thanks in part to Krejci’s wizardry and off-puck smarts, Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha are one of the most entertaining trios in hockey.

“Three guys that really enjoy playing together, think the game very similarly, believe in making plays and understand how to create offense,” Montgomery said. “They score at a high level, and they score beautifully. They don’t get a lot of cheap ones.”

Given their creativity, the Czech Mates can and will trade chances. Entering Monday, they were outscoring opponents, 20-11, but were underwater in expected goals (46.4 percent), scoring chances (48.1) and shot attempts (47.6), according to Natural Stat Trick. Montgomery said he is fine with that, because Krejci is the voice of reason, reeling in his linemates when they’re bleeding too much defensively.

“They can be 50 percent and you can still end up plus-20 in goals at the end of the year, because they’re more talented than the people they usually play,” Montgomery said, adding that of his lines, “they’re the only ones that have that green light. I mean, Bergeron and Marchand would probably have that green light, too, but they don’t play like that.”

Pastrnak learned how to be a pro from Krejci, now viewing him less as a home country legend and more of a friend. Now Krejci is teaching Zacha how to be a cool customer and battle through the tight-checking nights, the games where he doesn’t quite have it going.

“Obviously Pav is someone who’s going to be a center for us,” Montgomery said. “To be able to watch and learn from him — Krech does a great job of never getting too high or too low. He’s unemotional during a game.”

One-year deals

That was an interesting comment from Montgomery, by the way, given that Bergeron (age 37) and Krejci (36) are playing on one-year deals and neither has committed to playing next season … Krejci became the seventh Bruin to play in 1,000 games with the Bruins. He is top 10 in assists (sixth), points (ninth), playoff scoring (third) and games played (seventh) … Pastrnak sits one goal behind Connor McDavid (42) for the league lead, and is fifth in points (77) … Linus Ullmark improved to an NHL-best 29-4-1 with a 1.88 goals against average and .937 save percentage … The Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill (3 for 3) got a workout midway through the first, killing 1:49 of a 5 on 3. After Craig Smith tripped Artem Zub in the offensive zone, Bergeron was called for a hook on Tim Stützle. The latter of the penalties was light, as were the two calls that followed: Halfway through the two-man advantage, officials took two more stars, Hampus Lindholm and Claude Giroux, off the ice for ticky-tack stuff behind the play.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.