Central Catholic’s Joey Hart throws final haymaker of frenzied fourth quarter as surging Raiders capture Comcast Classic Division 1 crown

With 23 seconds left, the Central Catholic forward corralled an offensive rebound, spun to the hoop, and banked in a shot off the glass for the winning basket as the ninth-ranked Raiders captured the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic Division 1 title Monday night, 57-54, over No. 10 Newton North at Woburn High.

Joey Hart was happy he had the last punch during a frenetic final quarter.

WOBURN — What began as a defensive slugfest turned into an offensive duel between Central Catholic and Newton North.

“We just started hitting shots and moving the ball,” said Hart. “They kept making shots so we had to. It was just a great game and I’m happy we got the win.”

Hart’s hoop marked the 15th and final lead change of the fourth quarter and capped a 27-point performance by the junior from Nashua, who has excelled as a scorer over the last half of the season.

“Joey’s been making big shots for us for the last month,” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “We’re just really excited where he’s at heading into the state tournament.”

Through three quarters, both teams engaged in a defensive slugfest with points coming at a premium. Newton North led 26-22 at halftime and 35-34 after three quarters before the lid came off the basket for the final eight minutes.

Newton North senior guard Jose Padilla (21 points) drained a triple from the right wing for a 43-39 lead, but Hart responded with two free throws and a 3-pointer from the left corner. The lead jockeyed back and forth by one point over the final four minutes as both sides traded baskets.

“We fought, played hard, and really stayed as a team,” said Hart.

After Hart’s layup, the Raiders forced a turnover on defense and Markys Bridgewater sank a pair of free throws for a 57-54 lead. North had one final shot, but a 3-pointer from the right corner hit the side rim at the buzzer. Tyler Randall scored 14 points for the Tigers.

Monday’s game marked the end of the regular season for both Division 1 contenders, as Central (15-6) sits third in the MIAA power rankings with North (17-5) close behind in sixth.

Dunham believes the win over North, as well Sunday’s semifinal victory over Beverly, will give his team momentum heading into the state tournament, especially after close losses to Lawrence and BC High.

“It’s a big confidence [booster] for us to know we can play against anyone in the state,” said Dunham. “Newton North is a blue blood program.”