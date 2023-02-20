David Pastrnak scores his 40th and 41st goals as Bruins turn back Senators

In their last game at TD Garden before a four-game trip to the Pacific Northwest beginning Thursday in Seattle, the Bruins secured a tough 3-1 win over the Senators in a Presidents’ Day matinee Monday. It was their first win over Ottawa this year (1-1-1).

They are not, however, overlooking them.

Standing atop a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, the Bruins are looking down at a tangle of hungry teams.

Beyond a pair of highlight-reel connections from Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak — the latter’s 40th and 41st goals of the season — another from Jake DeBrusk and 30 saves from Linus Ullmark, the league-best Bruins (43-8-5) needed a strong 60 minutes to grab their fourth straight win.

McAvoy set up all three Boston goals, now standing 4-35—39 for the year. Neither he nor his teammates could get one for David Krejci, who was feted before the game for breaking the 1,000-game barrier.

“It’s amazing,” Pastrnak said. “Well-deserved. He’s been a Bruin his whole career. It’s amazing to get 1,000 games. It’s a lot of years. We’re all happy for him.

“We wanted to get the win for him and his family and his kids, and he had a bunch of people from Czech Republic flew in, too.”

The Senators (27-25-4) arrived on Causeway Street 5 points out of a playoff spot, with four teams standing between them and the cut line. They played with commensurate desperation.

After the pregame tribute to Krejci, Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk threw down the veteran on the opening shift. The visitors tried to take a chunk out of the Bruins. They drew heat when Thomas Chabot threw a high elbow at Pastrnak in the first period, and Shane Pinto created a scrum late in the second by digging at Ullmark after the whistle.

Their aggression with the puck was more effective than their checking. They were in it after 40 minutes, the shots even, 24-24. The Bruins led, 2-1, thankful that Ullmark stopped several high-danger chances. His best: a split-legged glove stop on Dylan Gambrell in the second, after Tkachuk buried Hampus Lindholm on the forecheck.

DeBrusk scored the opening goal for the second game in a row, cashing his own rebound at 15:09 of the first. DeBrusk, who had five goals in six games before a 17-game injury layoff after the Winter Classic, now has seven goals in his last eight games (7-3—10).

With 30 seconds left in the first, Giroux tied it by tucking a backhand through Ullmark’s pads after Matt Grzelcyk turned it over below the circle.

“We keep it on the outside. We’ve been very good at it all season long,” said Ullmark, unbothered after a shaky first. “We solved the issues we had coming into the second and kept it rolling.”

A slower second period included a league review of a Grzelcyk-Krejci net-crashing, with no goal delivered. The Bruins didn’t need to bash and bang their way to a second lead.

Pastrnak scored his 40th of the season at 17:06 of the second by ripping a far-side wrister from the circle, off a brilliant play by McAvoy. The defenseman, harassed by Alex DeBrincat out high, slipped the puck between his legs and threaded a pass through coverage.

McAvoy’s slick moves drew coverage away from Pastrnak, who needs little help getting open.

“I told him right away, that’s an unbelievable play,” Pastrnak said. “Beat three guys with one pass. That’s a superstar play.”

Pastrnak, a 40-goal scorer for the third time (40 last season, 48 in 2019-20), has 26 games left to set a new career high.

“You always want to get better every year,” he said. “I obviously haven’t scored 50 yet. It would obviously be nice. To me, at the same time, I’m here to score goals.

“It’s nice it’s going in. I have unbelievable linemates who are looking for me. It’s a big reason I’m doing so well.”

The Bruins’ power play couldn’t strike on four opportunities, the last of which came at 7:30 of the third. Pastrnak held off a couple of Senators in the slot and dished to a flying Brad Marchand, who drew a trip.

Pastrnak, though, floated in for the put-away strike a few minutes later. After McAvoy chipped an outlet to him from one knee, Pastrnak got Ottawa netminder Kevin Mandolese (29 saves) to bite on a fake and scored via the five-hole.

“He was hanging onto pucks a lot. His speed was very noticeable,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of Pastrnak. “When he’s really on, like he was tonight, it jumps out at you. When he has his B-game, it still jumps out at you. That’s how good he is.”

Ullmark piled the praise on Pasta, too.

“It’s the way he can do everything,” the netminder said. “He’s not just a [one-timer] guy. He’s got the dangles. He’s got the moves. And he’s very poised. Very calm when he has opportunities. You see the first goal he had today: a lot of time, he picks his corner and rips it.

“Then he does his job defensively wise, and he had an opportunity there in the third. He goes on a breakaway and kills the game.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.