BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: With a 50-point night, Archbishop Williams senior Josh Campbell headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Archbishop Williams senior Josh Campbell ignited for 50 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a double-overtime win over Burke.DebeeTlumacki

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The senior forward put the Bishops on his back and kept their undefeated season alive Tuesday, erupting for a career-high 50 points, including 22 in overtime, during a 98-87 double-overtime win over Burke.

Jayden Exalus, Cardinal Spellman — Across wins over O’Bryant and Dover-Sherborn, the 6-foot-3-inch senior wing averaged 31.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, highlighted by a 35-point performance in Friday’s triumph at D-S.

Malden Catholic sophomore Matt Gaffney scored 17 points in a win over previously undefeated Lynn English.Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Matt Gaffney, Malden Catholic — Showing poise and maturity, the sophomore point guard controlled the game in Saturday’s 57-50 win over previously undefeated Lynn English, scoring 17 points and making all the right plays late. The Wakefield resident also scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 76-66 win over Charlestown.

Sean O’Brien, Walpole — The senior forward averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game, helping the Timberwolves qualify for the Division 2 state tournament with wins over Braintree, Bishop Feehan, and Reading.

Braden Yeomans, Old Rochester — The senior connected on a half-court buzzer beater Friday in a thrilling 53-51 win over Apponequet, finishing the game with a team-high 16 points. Yeomans also netted 20 points in Monday’s 71-59 win over South Coast Small champion Wareham.

