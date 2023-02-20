EMass boys’ basketball: With a 50-point night, Archbishop Williams senior Josh Campbell headlines Players of the Week

Jayden Exalus, Cardinal Spellman — Across wins over O’Bryant and Dover-Sherborn, the 6-foot-3-inch senior wing averaged 31.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, highlighted by a 35-point performance in Friday’s triumph at D-S.

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The senior forward put the Bishops on his back and kept their undefeated season alive Tuesday, erupting for a career-high 50 points, including 22 in overtime, during a 98-87 double-overtime win over Burke.

Matt Gaffney, Malden Catholic — Showing poise and maturity, the sophomore point guard controlled the game in Saturday’s 57-50 win over previously undefeated Lynn English, scoring 17 points and making all the right plays late. The Wakefield resident also scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 76-66 win over Charlestown.

Sean O’Brien, Walpole — The senior forward averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game, helping the Timberwolves qualify for the Division 2 state tournament with wins over Braintree, Bishop Feehan, and Reading.

Braden Yeomans, Old Rochester — The senior connected on a half-court buzzer beater Friday in a thrilling 53-51 win over Apponequet, finishing the game with a team-high 16 points. Yeomans also netted 20 points in Monday’s 71-59 win over South Coast Small champion Wareham.