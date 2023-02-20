A flawless floor routine vaulted Central Catholic senior Cami Rueda to a Gymnastics Coaches State All-Around Invitational title

Rueda won the competition in her first year as a member of the Raiders, switching over from her club gym, Brestyan’s American Gymnastics, to join her Central Catholic friends. On Monday, the North Carolina commit displayed sublime confidence.

Rueda, a senior from Salem, N.H., won the event with a 9.825, sealing a victory in the Massachusetts High School Gymnastics Coaches State All-Around Invitational with a score of 38.375. The event at Tewksbury High School featured the best all-around gymnasts from the Commonwealth.

TEWKSBURY –– As Cami Rueda landed a perfect double back in front of Central Catholic coach Heather Fusco during her floor routine, Fusco jumped up and down by the edge of the mat, clapping her hands with excitement.

Advertisement

“Every single time that I come into a meet, I still get nervous — you’re never going to get rid of that,” said Rueda. “Having such a good coach and good teammates to surround yourself with, it’s so much better.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Central Catholic’s Cami Rueda (left) and Westford’s Maggie Murphy pose after finishing first and second at the State Coaches All-Around. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“I feel like we’ve had a connection for forever,” Rueda said of her connection with Fusco. “It’s just amazing. It’s always so fun to come out here just have fun and not be stressed about it.”

Rueda kept her vault and beam routines similar throughout the season, but the addition of the double back on the floor and a pirouette Maloney on the uneven bars increased the difficulty of her routines. A Maloney — named for Olympic medalist Molly Maloney — is a transition from the low to high bar where the gymnast places her toes on the low bar, circles on the sole of her foot, and catches the high bar. A gymnast since she was 3 years old, Rueda’s vast high-level experience prepared her for the moment.

“She was strong in every event,” said Fusco. “Her beam was beautiful — she actually squeezed her legs when she needed to.”

Advertisement

Finishing third in the uneven bars (9.450) and the beam (9.425) and fourth in the vault (9.675), Rueda bested a field of 42.

“I think she’s broken almost every school record this season, so she’s probably now taken the role [as best gymnast] at Central Catholic,” said Fusco.

Rueda was followed closely by Westford Academy junior Maggie Murphy (38.000) in second and Andover senior Gabriella Bresnick (37.800) in third.

Masconomet’s Bella Misiura finished fourth in the all-around and won the uneven bars. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Danvers’ Kaylee Wescott hugs her coach after finishing her uneven bars performance. Wescott was fifth in the all-around. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.