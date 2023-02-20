Free agency might not be the best way for the Patriots to upgrade at receiver

After a year defined by offensive inconsistencies, the Patriots have already retooled their coaching staff by hiring coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Acquiring a No. 1 wide receiver is a popular step for NFL teams looking to support the development of a young quarterback. Look at how A.J. Brown benefitted Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense in Philadelphia. The same could be said for Tyreek Hill’s impact in Miami.

As the Patriots look to revitalize their passing attack, perhaps they should pair quarterback Mac Jones with a true No. 1 wide receiver.

For the 2023 season — a pivotal third year for Jones and his looming fifth-year option — New England has the following receivers under contract: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, and Lynn Bowden. Nixon and Bowden were members of the practice squad last season.

So, whom might the Patriots bring in to bolster their depth chart?

If they are interested in a traditional No. 1 option, the free agent class in 2024 will be rich with names such as Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, Jerry Jeudy, and Michael Pittman Jr. The 2023 cycle does not feature as much star power, so any big splash will have to come via trade.

Still, there are a few experienced players the Patriots could consider signing next month. Teams may open negotiations with agents when the legal tampering period begins at noon March 13, though deals are not official until the start of the league year on March 15 at 4 p.m.

New England’s best option is an internal one.

After arriving in Foxborough as an undrafted rookie four years ago, Jakobi Meyers has established himself as a consistent, productive receiver and popular third-down target. He finished each of the past three seasons as the Patriots’ leader in receiving yards and targets.

Although Meyers lacks the explosiveness of an elite No. 1 receiver, his stats, dependability, and character back up his value. It’s easy to build a case for why the Patriots should re-sign him.

Meyers, who will turn 27 in November, has expressed his desire to stay in New England. He has a strong relationship with Jones and seems pleased with his role.

The question is: How much are the Patriots willing to pay him?

Meyers, who has amassed $6.01 million in total career earnings, is one of the best available wide receivers on the open market. His next contract is probably the best opportunity to secure a life-changing amount of money — potentially upward of $10 million per year.

If the Patriots are not his best offer, would Meyers take a hometown discount to stay in Foxborough? Or would they have to match?

If Meyers walks, wide receiver becomes an even bigger priority. But even if he re-signs, the Patriots should still want to bolster the group via another signing, draft, or trade.

Meyers will not fill the void of a No. 1 wide receiver, nor will any of the available free agents this year. The talent pool is not very deep because most notable wideouts from the 2019 draft class — Brown, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Hunter Renfrow, Deebo Samuel — already signed lucrative extensions.

While the possibilities are limited, there are two external possibilities that stand above the rest.

The first is JuJu Smith-Schuster, a versatile veteran coming off a strong bounce-back season.

On a one-year prove-it deal with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes on 101 targets (77.2 percent catch rate) for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns during the regular season. He averaged 9.2 yards per target, lining up both in the slot and on the outside.

Smith-Schuster, who turns 27 in November, should have some gas left in the tank. But can he achieve that level of production in an environment without quarterback Patrick Mahomes and go-to guy Travis Kelce?

The other candidate is Allen Lazard.

At 6 feet 5 inches, Lazard would be the tallest receiver in New England. His size facilitates a large contested-catch radius, physical style of play, and strong blocking ability.

Allen Lazard is coming off a solid season with the Packers. Stacy Revere/Getty

Lazard, who turns 28 in December, is coming off his best statistical season in Green Bay: 60 receptions on 100 targets (60 percent catch rate) for 788 yards and 6 touchdowns. Three-quarters of his catches converted for a first down. He would help stretch the field as a vertical threat, perhaps stepping in for Nelson Agholor, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

With Meyers, Smith-Schuster, and Lazard as the headlining names, this year’s free agent class of wide receivers is undoubtedly rather weak.

Other options include: Darius Slayton and Richie James (New York Giants), Mack Hollins (Las Vegas), Parris Campbell (Indianapolis), Noah Brown (Dallas), Olamide Zaccheaus (Atlanta), Juwan Johnson (New Orleans), DJ Chark (Detroit), Greg Dortch (Arizona), Trent Sherfield (Miami), and Scotty Miller (Tampa Bay).

Wide receiver remains a top need for the Patriots, but free agency is not likely to be their best method to address it. They may be better off spending an early-round draft pick and/or considering a trade package.

