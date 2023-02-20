Merrimack men’s basketball kept the faith and staged a stunning turnaround

“We had all these high expectations,” senior Jordan Minor said. “A lot of that, you forget about what it actually takes to win games. In the beginning, we were trying to figure that out a little bit. Now we know and value how much each possession takes.”

This season, in which they were the NEC preseason favorites, the Warriors started 3-14 (1-2 NEC) and looked out of sorts. Since then, they’ve gone 10-2 to improve to 13-16 (10-4) and move into first place.

Back in 2019-20, picked to finish last in the Northeast Conference, Merrimack became the first team in NCAA history to capture an outright regular-season men’s basketball title in its inaugural year as a Division 1 program.

With six straight wins, Merrimack isn’t just the hottest team in the NEC; it’s one of the hottest teams in the nation. The Warriors, who started 0-8 on the road, have won seven straight road games, tied for the second-longest streak in the country behind Houston.

If Merrimack beats Central Connecticut State at home Thursday or Long Island University on the road Saturday, it clinches at least a share of the league title. If it wins both, it secures the league title outright once again.

In-state foe Stonehill, in its first season in Division 1, is right behind Merrimack at 10-5 in conference play. Merrimack still isn’t eligible for March Madness, but with the NEC tourney quickly approaching, the Warriors are eager to keep the momentum rolling.

“We’ve just kind of chipped away at it,” coach Joe Gallo said. “We got to conference play and tasted a little bit of success, and it’s just snowballed from there.”

When the Warriors struggled against tough nonconference opponents to start the season, Gallo was somewhat concerned that some of the younger players might start to lose faith. He credits freshman starters Javon Bennett and Jordan Derkack, and sophomore starter Devon Savage, for staying poised and optimistic.

Gallo noted that Peyton Manning threw an NFL-record 28 interceptions as a rookie. He reminded his players that building winning habits takes time.

Double-digit losses to perennially strong programs were humbling, but the Warriors knew they would only help big-picture.

“I definitely think it helped us in the long run,” Bennett said. “Playing these big-time schools, like St. John’s and Providence, they’re bigger, stronger, faster. You have to be focused. That prepared us for the teams we’re playing right now.”

Gallo said that even during the slow start, it was impossible to tell during practice that the team was struggling. The Warriors continued to play music and strike the balance between focus and fun.

“We tell them when we recruit them that we don’t want to change you,” Gallo said. “We want you to come in and be yourself. You never want to play for the guy where the coach walks in the door and all of a sudden you have to be all prim and proper. I just tell them enjoy yourself, be yourself, and when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.”

Merrimack relies heavily on its “Make Chaos” zone system, but the improved play of its offense has also been a major reason for the surge. The Warriors had games in November and December where they scored 41, 43, and 47 points. In their last seven, they’ve averaged 68.9 per game.

One main reason is the reemergence of the previously injured big man Minor, a Kingston native and Brimmer and May product who’s averaging 18.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks during the six-game streak.

“Jordan Minor has been the player of the year in the last six games, and it’s not even close,” Gallo said. “That’s on both ends.”

The Warriors try not to think about the big picture, but they do find themselves watching other NEC teams on their phones and computers on the bus.

On Saturday, a team manager enthusiastically notified the group that Stonehill had lost, so a win would put Merrimack in sole possession of first place.

“Thanks,” guard Jaylen Stinson said, “but we’re trying to focus on what we’re doing right here.”

Milestone for Jones

A 77-61 home win over Bucknell Saturday gave Boston University coach Joe Jones his 200th victory with the Terriers. “I love this job, I love this university,” Jones said. “I’ve been privileged to be the coach here for so long.” … Following an 84-70 triumph over Binghamton Saturday, UMass Lowell is now 14-0 at home. The River Hawks will try to make it 15-0 when they host New Hampshire Saturday … UMass thumped Rhode Island, 69-45, Saturday, its largest road win over an Atlantic 10 opponent since 1996.

