A monster game from Izzy Adams fueled Walpole’s narrow Comcast Classic championship over Wachusett

“We came out free and relaxed,” Wall said. “When we’re playing fast, we’re at our best.”

They’re locked into a top-two seed in the Division 2 tournament, so they viewed the game as a barometer. No. 5 Walpole rose to the occasion and outlasted Division 1 Wachusett, 56-53, in a heavyweight clash that lived up to the hype.

WOBURN — Before his Walpole girls’ basketball team faced Wachusett in the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic James Grady Division championship game Monday, coach Dave Wall reminded his Timberwolves to play loose and not to think about the pressure.

Sophomore guard Izzy Adams fueled the Timberwolves (18-2) with a monster 25-point, 15-rebound double-double. Chloe Bindon added 10, Catie Hurley had 9, and Brooke Walonis added 7, as the Timberwolves built a 31-23 halftime lead and withstood a late surge from the Mountaineers (17-2).

Wachusett junior sharpshooter Mary Gibbons, a Navy commit, poured in 22 points, but just six came in the second half. Walpole’s Grace Ryan played her tight and made her a passer.

“With a kid like that, to be honest with you, you try to make it hard and you hope she misses,” Wall said. “Honestly, she’s that good. With that said, [Ryan] did her best to make it hard for her. I’m proud of her. I’m proud of the whole team.”

Wachusett coach Jim Oxford said his team didn’t match Walpole’s intensity early, but he loved the way Gibbons, Rileigh Leary (14 points), and their teammates responded. The Timberwolves never let Gibbons out of their sight, but she still made them pay.

“Every game, I try to go out hungry,” Gibbons said. “That’s my mentality. Like a tiger. I want to be the best player on the court. Sometimes it’s not always the case, but that’s always my mentality.”

Adams, meanwhile, was in control the entire way. She didn’t force anything and let the game come to her, picking her spots wisely and doing damage inside and out.

She didn’t do it alone, though. The Timberwolves — arguably the deepest team in the state — ran early and often and put pressure on Wachusett.

“We can all have our moments,” Adams said. “There’s not just one player on the team who will score all the points. It’s all of us. It’s a team effort.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.