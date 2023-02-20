In No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, Andover stamps its spot at the top of the rankings with convincing Comcast Classic championship win over Medfield

Andover stayed poised, trusting what it does best, and hit its stride to earn a convincing, 55-44, win over Medfield in the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic championship game Monday at Woburn High.

“We get so hyper-focused at the beginning of games,” Hibino said. “Once the game progresses, it starts to slow down. It’s like a heavyweight boxing match. The first couple rounds, you’re feeling each other out, then you can adjust strategy.”

WOBURN — When shots weren’t falling early, Andover girls’ basketball coach Alan Hibino encouraged his players to look up at his mother’s Ted Lasso-themed “Believe” sign in the stands for affirmation.

In a battle between unbeatens, and favorites within their divisions, No. 1 Andover (21-0) outlasted No. 2 Medfield (21-1).

Senior captains Amelia Hanscom and Anna Foley paced Andover with 18 points each, Ella Vidoni added 8 off the bench, and Michaela Buckley and Marissa Kobelski blanketed Medfield standout Kate Olenik.

“All credit to her,” said Hanscom, Olenik’s future Colby College teammate. “She’s one of the best players we’ve ever had to guard. She can do anything. We just had to trust our defense.”

Olenik scored the game’s first four points, then went scoreless the rest of the way before leaving in the fourth with an apparent left ankle injury. Senior captain Annie Stanton paced Medfield with 17 points, and freshmen Tess Baacke and Izzy Kittredge added 7 apiece, but Andover was too formidable inside.

The Golden Warriors built a 15-10 edge through one quarter, extended its lead to 25-18 at the half, and pushed the margin to 42-28 through three. Medfield cut it its deficit to 9 with 5:19 left on a Stanton free throw, but Foley found a cutting Hanscom for two and Vidoni canned a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to seal it.

“Great opportunity for us,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “We knew they were really, really good, and they were really, really good. We learned something about ourselves.”

Foley, a Quinnipiac commit, would be a lethal player even if she weren’t blessed with height, and her 6 foot 3 inch build makes it almost unfair for opposing teams. She’s a naturally gifted passer, and her height allows her to see over defenders and spray the ball to shooters.

Andover has perfected its formula for winning and is the clear frontrunner to win the Division 1 tournament.

“The February vacation is great,” Hibino said. “It’s an honor to play in this tournament, with the quality of teams that are in this tournament, but now we set our sights on the next one.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.