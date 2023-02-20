Pedro Martinez happy to help at Red Sox camp, especially in person after a couple of years away

“It feels great to get back and see everybody mingling together,” said Martinez following the first team workout Monday. “We don’t have any distance. I know that that’s one of the reasons why communication between most of us was more difficult to do because a Zoom call is not the same as getting together and watching this guy together and having different viewpoints and opinions.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pedro Martinez arrived at Fenway South early Monday morning accompanied by another Hall of Famer in Jim Rice . Because of COVID restrictions, it has been a couple of years since Martinez was last able to fulfill his role as a guest instructor for Red Sox pitchers during spring training.

Fans flocked to Martinez, and some he saw in passing would do a double take to ensure that it indeed was the three-time Cy Young Award winner who in 2004 helped bring Boston its first World Series title in 86 years.

Martinez’s distinctive voice echoed throughout the complex. He watched closely from behind the mound as Corey Kluber threw his first live batting practice, to hitters Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers.

“It’s really important that we all finally can get together and kind of put all the knowledge we have together to help the team be better,” Martinez said.

One pitcher Martinez has mentored beyond the spring training facility is Brayan Bello. The young righthander worked closely with Martinez back home in the Dominican Republic this offseason, throwing at the Red Sox legend’s house.

Bello calls Martinez his idol, and Martinez believes the 23-year-old can make an impact in the Sox rotation after a promising finish to last season. In five September starts, the rookie registered a 1.65 ERA and struck out 27 in 27⅓ innings.

“We saw it towards the end,” Martinez said. “When Bello was finally acclimated to the team and acclimated to what he needed to do on a consistent basis, he showed his improvement. He showed that he can make the transition from the minor leagues to the big leagues, and at the same time be successful.

“So what we have to do is try to guide him still because he’s young enough to be guided. It’s difficult to say that at the big level, but I feel we still have the responsibility to guide these young guys.”

The Sox have just three players remaining from their 2018 World Series team — Devers, Chris Sale, and Ryan Brasier — and there are many new faces in camp, but Martinez said that doesn’t matter because the team still has veteran leadership.

“We’re blessed with great clubhouse guys,” Martinez said. “We have Corey Kluber. We have Chris Martin. We have Chris Sale, Kenley Jansen, Rafael Devers. They’re all great guys and great clubhouse guys. So it won’t be difficult for the rest of the guys to kind of adjust and get back to where they are.”

Bello resumes throwing

Bello threw from flat ground as he looks to restart his progression.

The Red Sox had shut him down Friday after he felt soreness/tightness in his right forearm. Bello came out of Monday’s session with no issues.

The team will see how he responds Tuesday and then make a decision regarding his next step.

Alfaro catching up

Catcher Jorge Alfaro arrived at camp for the first team workout after experiencing visa issues.

The Red Sox signed the 29-year-old to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Alfaro batted .246/.285/.383 with 7 homers in 274 plate appearances last season for the Padres. He was left virtually untouched during free agency, which is ultimately why he had to take a minor league offer.

“I never experienced that situation,” said Alfaro, who was a first-time free agent. “But in the end, you just have to focus on what you want. Just work hard. Try to find an opportunity to get back.”

Alfaro should have a strong chance of making the big league roster with only Reese McGuire and Connor Wong joining him in the group of catchers. Wong has one more minor league option remaining.

Manager Alex Cora believes the Sox, led by he coaching of Jason Varitek, can assist Alfaro in making him a better receiver. Cora added Alfaro has “a cannon” for an arm.

Alfaro will have to play catch-up, considering his tardy arrival and his intention to play for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic. He said it was a difficult decision.

“We all want to play in the big leagues,” Alfaro said. “At the same time, you want to represent your country. But let’s see how everything goes.”

Tiant in town

Legendary righthander Luis Tiant also was a special guest at camp … The Red Sox will open up exhibition play Friday against Northeastern University. They plan on using a lot of nonroster invitees to pitch in that game … Kluber is the first rotation member scheduled to start, next Monday against the Twins at JetBlue Park … Sale is scheduled to throw an up-and-down session Tuesday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.