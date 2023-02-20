Red Sox’ Sam Kennedy says chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s job is safe

Bloom is in the fourth year of a five-year contract. The Sox hired Bloom away from the Rays’ front office in October 2019.

“Chaim is our chief baseball officer and I do not anticipate any changes there,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy did acknowledge that after last year’s last-place finish in the AL East, the pressure is on for the team to perform more than in year’s past.

“We have the best fan base in baseball that allows us to put a team out there that should be built to compete,” Kennedy said. " So, yeah, we feel the pressure for sure.”

The Sox raised ticket prices roughly 2 percent for this season. Kennedy said the team currently has seen a 4.5 percent ticket sales increase compared to this time last year.

