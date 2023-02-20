Russell Westbrook to sign with Clippers once buyout with Jazz is complete

Utah had discussed the possibility of keeping Westbrook in a limited role and he had drawn interest from several other suitors, including the Bulls and Wizards, but he will remain in his hometown and join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on a title chase.

The nine-time All-Star will pursue a buyout with the Jazz that will enable him to sign with the crosstown Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

Russell Westbrook is staying in Los Angeles, even though the Lakers shipped him to the Utah Jazz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Once Westbrook, 34, suits up for the Clippers, he will have played for five different teams since 2019. Though he found some success by shifting into a sixth-man role with the Lakers this season, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game and shot just 41.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers traded him, along with a protected 2027 first-round draft pick and several other players, in a three-team deal with the Jazz and Timberwolves that sent guard D’Angelo Russell and forwards Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles.

Westbrook’s shooting struggles, questionable late-game decisions and poor fit with LeBron James drew heavy criticism during his two-year stint with the Lakers, but George campaigned to add Westbrook because the Clippers have a hole at point guard.

“If there’s somebody out there — Russell — if it makes sense and obviously it goes with our team, we’re all for it,” George said shortly after the deadline. “We need a point guard. It would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to get us into things and make the game easy. Hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.”

George and Westbrook were teammates on the Thunder for two seasons, including George’s career year in 2018-19.

The Clippers are seeking to build on their 2021 Western Conference finals appearance by claiming the first title in franchise history. Since Leonard and George teamed up in 2019, the organization has navigated persistent injury issues to its stars and aggressively sought roster improvements.

Earlier this month, the Clippers traded two point guards, Reggie Jackson and John Wall, along with guard Luke Kennard to land center Mason Plumlee and guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. That series of transactions left the wing-heavy Clippers without a distribution-minded guard, forcing Leonard and George to handle a significant share of the playmaking duties. The Clippers had hoped Wall could fill that role, but he battled injury issues and couldn't score efficiently in his first extensive action since the 2020-21 season.