South Carolina’s No. 1 run in women’s Top 25 college basketball poll hits 35 weeks

South Carolina survived one of its stiffest tests of the season to remain No. 1 in the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks (27-0) topped Mississippi in overtime Sunday to win their 33rd consecutive game and secure the top spot in the poll for a 35th consecutive week. That is the third-longest run atop the poll, with UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) having had longer streaks at No. 1. The Gamecocks broke a tie with UConn for third place.

South Carolina received 27 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. It was the first time this season that the team wasn't a unanimous choice at No. 1.