Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti apologizes for insensitive comments on Friday’s show

“I want to know now who the two guys behind you are, that’s what I want to know. Because if I were you …” Massarotti said, as Felger reassured them he’d be off the air in two minutes.

On Friday, co-host Michael Felger was doing the show remotely from New Orleans, while Massarotti was in the Waltham studio. Behind Felger were two Black people.

On Monday, Sports Hub co-host Tony Massarotti apologized for what he called “insensitive” and “hurtful” comments he made during Friday’s “Felger & Mazz Show.”

“They can’t hear us, right?” Massarotti asked. “OK, so I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car.”

Massarotti was referencing a previous story where Felger left his keys in his car during a trip to downtown New Orleans, and the car was stolen.

In the opening moments of Monday’s show, Massarotti apologized.

“Late in the show on Friday, I made some comments that angered and upset some people, and rightfully so,” he said. “I wish I could take them back. I can’t. They were insensitive. They were hurtful. And frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things. And I do. I’m on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways.

“So I owe everyone an apology,” he added. “It’s not who I am. It’s not who we are. I can tell you that until I’m blue in the face; those of you who know me will believe it. Those of you who don’t, won’t. And you probably shouldn’t. If I saw and heard what you did, I’d feel the same way. And you have a right to be upset. The only thing I can really do is apologize for it.”

Massarotti said the comment was initially meant as a shot at Felger.

“I meant, if anyone cares, to poke fun at you, Mike. It didn’t come off that way,” he said. “It came off as something far broader and ignorant. And I’m regretful of that.”