Three’s company for Waltham’s LaForest triplets, who forged their competitive fire at a young age

“When I was coaching baseball and basketball, they would always be with me at practice,” said Steve, who gave up coaching and teaching mathematics at Waltham in 2016 when he was named athletic director.

As little kids, the fraternal triplets were fixtures around the Hawks’ sidelines, often joining their father, Steve LaForest , at practices.

Long before they ever donned Waltham uniforms, Ainslie , Ian and Nick LaForest were well known at the high school.

“I think from an early age, they learned to love baseball and basketball and they really looked up to the players from the teams. One of the nice things about coaching high school is the kids on the team are always good to the younger kids.”

Now seniors, the LaForest triplets have grown into the role models they once admired. Ainslie is a two-year captain for the girls’ basketball team, Ian is a basketball and baseball star set to continue his baseball career at Babson next year, and Nick is a three-sport athlete who plays golf, basketball and baseball.

At the root of their success is a competitive spirit that extends from the school grounds on Lexington Street to their home. Their formative years were full of games in the backyard and driveway, many of which saw competitive juices flow and tempers flare.

“We’re definitely very, very competitive. We get into a lot of fights,” said Ainslie, the oldest of the three. “Playing basketball outside, it was always me vs. them two. I would have to fend for myself. They would dunk on me and I would have to hold my own.”

Ainslie said the years spent battling her brothers translated to the high school ranks.

“I’m very aggressive. I get lots of fouls,” she said.

The competitiveness resonates with their father, who grew up playing sports alongside his identical twin, Scott. They were key contributors for Waltham’s legendary 1981-82 boys’ basketball team, which was dubbed the “Boys of Winter” after advancing to the Division 1 North championship.

After graduating in 1982, Scott and Steve continued on the diamond as pitchers at Princeton. Scott is the pitching coach for Waltham’s baseball team, which Steve led for nine years before he became AD.

“[Their competitiveness] is something that I know as a twin,” Steve said. “You’re always competing against your brother — or in their case, your brother or sister. It’s something that, growing up, my wife (Jen) would say, ‘They’re too competitive!’ and I would kind of chuckle, like I can remember these days.”

The triplets recognize the similarities between themselves and their father and uncle.

“They are just like me and my brother in the sense that I can see they have a competitive edge like us,” Ian said.

Waltham boys’ basketball coach Mike Wilder is a bit younger than Steve and Scott, but he recalls their competitiveness .

“The kids are the same way,” he said.

Nowadays, the bulk of the battles are between the brothers at basketball practice. After not playing as a sophomore and junior, Nick returned to the hardwood for his senior season. His presence has provided a fresh spark in the sibling rivalry that has helped the team start 15-4.

“I always cherish [battling Ian], that’s for sure,” Nick said. “I love going at him because it’s been that way since we were younger. He’ll dish something at me, and then I’ll dish something right back at him. Sometimes I have to wait for my moment, but it always happens.”

Ainslie gets a kick out of watching her brothers interact through sports.

“It’s always fun to watch them because you never know how they’re going to react to each other,” she said. “Especially in baseball, because it’s usually one of them pitching and the other is catching. We never know what we’re going to get — it’s either they are going to yell at each other or be nice to each other. It’s entertaining.”

Like the boys, Ainslie and Waltham’s girls’ team (10-9) will be heading to the Division 1 state tournament.

These are special times for the LaForest triplets. Not only are they making their final high school memories together, but they are also sharing them with their friends and teammates, the majority of whom grew up playing youth sports together.

That includes Wilder’s children, Brendan, a senior on the boys’ hoops team, and Abby, a junior soccer standout. The triplets and two Wilder children grew up going to a daycare run by Dee Dee Ventura, the wife of boys’ basketball assistant coach John Ventura.

“What makes our team special, I think, is that the majority of the seniors have been playing together since the fourth grade,” Ian said. “We have a chemistry that’s built up over time, and that makes us really successful.”

Courtside chatter

⋅ Seedings and pairings for all five divisions of the MIAA statewide tournament will be determined on Friday and released to the public by 1 p.m. Saturday, with preliminary games slated for Feb. 27-March 1. The tournament continues through the state finals March 17-19 at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena.

⋅ The Boston City League tournament reaches a crescendo Wednesday and Thursday at Madison Park. In the boys’ bracket, Burke is looking to repeat after winning the BCL for the first time in 24 years. The Bulldogs will take on TechBoston in the semifinals Wednesday (1:45 p.m.) followed by the other semifinal between Charlestown and Latin Academy. The victors will face off Thursday (2 p.m.) at Madison Park in the final.

⋅ Beverly star junior Ryder Frost surpassed 1,000 career points during a 94-51 win over Winthrop last Tuesday . . . Archbishop Williams senior Josh Campbell poured in a career-high 50 points in a 98-87 double overtime win over Burke last Tuesday . . . Colin Farren became the second player in Stoneham program history to break 1,000 career points during a 38-31 loss to Watertown earlier this month . . . Boston Latin eighth grader Will White hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Wolfpack in a 58-56 win over Snowden last Monday . . . Saugus (13-7) finished its regular season with a 61-58 win at Triton, clinching the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division for the first time since 1991 . . . Dover-Sherborn clinched the Tri-Valley League Small for the first time since 2005 with a 91-55 win over Medway.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, Brockton at Whitman-Hanson, 6:30 p.m. — The Boxers are rounding into form down the stretch and the Panthers have been perennial Division 2 state title contenders with designs on a run from a lower seed this postseason.

Tuesday, Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m. — Both of these Merrimack Valley Conference teams are on the rise heading into the state tournament, with Andover coming off a 70-51 upset over previously top-ranked Lawrence and Methuen coming into this contest on a six-game win streak.

Wednesday, Charlestown vs Latin Academy, 3:30 p.m. — The Dragons are looking to return to the BCL final for the second straight year, but a loaded Charlestown squad stands in their way.

Wednesday, Lynn English at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. — Coming off their first loss of the year — to Malden Catholic in the Spartan Classic — the Bulldogs will face another Lynn powerhouse for a tournament tuneup.

Thursday, Xaverian at Franklin, 5 p.m. — The Hawks have impressed lately with narrow wins over Malden Catholic, St. John’s Prep, and King Philip, along with a one-point loss to Needham. Now they try to upset the highly ranked Panthers on the final day of the regular season.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.