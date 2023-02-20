17 migrants dead, 13 hurt, in bus crash in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 17 migrants are dead after the bus they were traveling in crashed in the central Mexican state of Puebla, officials said Monday.

All the dead were migrants, including people from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America, according to Julio Huerta, the Puebla state interior secretary.

Huerta said the accident occurred Sunday on a highway leading from the southern state of Oaxaca. He said the migrants appeared to have been traveling without appropriate documents.