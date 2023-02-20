They were married. They shared a trench. They died in it together.

They had no military experience. They were professionals building their own businesses. They were trying to have kids.

KROPYVNYTSKYI, Ukraine — Everybody who knew Taras and Olha Melster was surprised when they signed up for a Ukrainian volunteer unit on the first day of the war.

“I was afraid — immediately,” said Taras’s mother, Liudmyla Shestakova, who was close to both her son and daughter-in-law. “I knew what war meant. War means death. War never brings anything good.”

But Olha brushed it off. “We’ll be fine,” she reassured everyone. “No worries.”

That was always Olha’s line. No worries.

What ultimately happened to Taras and Olha — a middle-class husband and wife who shared a trench on the front line, and died in it — represents the hole in Ukrainian society that plunges deeper every day. No part of this country, even quiet places such as Kropyvnytskyi, where Taras and Olha were mapping out their futures, has been spared.

The blows absorbed there are like internal injuries. On the surface, Kropyvnytskyi, a city of 230,000 people surrounded by vast wheat fields, looks untouched. There are no boarded-up windows, blown-out buildings, or soldiers crouching behind sandbags. “Even the Russians aren’t interested in us,” one woman at a store recently joked.

Advertisement

But everyone seems to know someone who died. It’s as if a long, thin nerve connects the city, in the center of Ukraine, and so many others like it, to the bloodshed along the inflamed front line.

The city’s military cemetery won’t stop growing. Nearly every day, another coffin is slipped into the cold black soil. Each grave is marked by a mound, a cross, a flag, and a framed portrait. The gallery of faces stares back in silence, scores of young men and exactly one young woman cut down in their prime.

Advertisement

While Russia has relied on prisoners and mercenaries to do some of its dirtiest fighting, all ranks of society have been mobilized in Ukraine. Among them are countless urban professionals such as Taras and Olha who felt moved to serve, along with famous athletes, award-winning filmmakers, inspiring environmentalists, one of the country’s best pyrotechnics experts, a beloved urban tour guide, singers, dancers, poets, painters, scientists, entrepreneurs, and linguists. A year into the war, thousands of them are dead.

“The choice we face is simple,” said Yevhen Mahda, a political scientist. “We continue fighting and lose the best of the best or we let them turn this country into Bucha,” the ravaged Kyiv suburb where, last spring, Russian troops killed hundreds of civilians in cruel, barbaric ways.

Although Ukrainian officials have provided detailed information about civilians killed by Russian forces, they remain tight-lipped about military casualties, saying such information could “demotivate” troops, maybe even help the enemy. Intellectuals such as Mahda don’t disagree.

“Now is not the time for mourning,” he said. “It’s a time for hate.”

Taras and Olha met when they were 8 years old, part of Kropyvnytskyi’s tiny Jewish community, the remnants of what was once a vibrant group massacred during World War II. They went to the same Jewish school before it closed because there weren’t enough students and later joined environmental protests together. In one picture of them as teenagers, Taras flashes an easy smile with a green scarf cinched around his neck; Olha stares at the camera with dark eyes radiating intensity.

Advertisement

They attended college — Taras studying electrical work, Olha studying art — and they entered and exited relationships with other people. Six and a half years ago, at age 25, they married.

When war erupted on Feb. 24, they were living in a tiny apartment with bare walls and a huge dog, Mika. Taras was building websites. Olha had created a business doing online classes for gingerbread decorations.

Like so many other Ukrainians seized by patriotic duty and a real fear that the Russians were headed their way, they rushed to volunteer. But no one wanted to take Olha, friends said.

So she latched on, as a cook, to a different unit from Taras of the Territorial Defense Force, a nationwide network of volunteer groups helping with the war effort.

Taras thought he would be working on the sidelines with his computer skills. One of his friends who signed up with him, Vitalii Bilous, a bus driver, said: “We never thought we’d go to the front.”

They didn’t, at first. Taras ran a checkpoint in town — unnecessary, because the Russians never came close to Kropyvnytskyi, which is tucked into an agricultural area far from major strategic targets. Olha worked in a giant kitchen churning out stuffed cabbage rolls.

In late May, Taras received new orders. His unit was deploying to the Donbas, the eastern region where, just as they are now, the Russians and Ukrainians were slaughtering each other in World War I-style trench warfare.

Advertisement

Olha begged to go, too, friends said, and everyone tried to talk her out of it — her mother, her mother-in-law, the unit’s commander, even Taras.

“I was really worried about Olha,” Liudmyla said. “If she went, it would be harder for Taras. He would have to protect her. But I didn’t know how to stop her.”

They got some firearms training — for 1½ days, Bilous said. Then they deployed to a pine forest near the city of Sievierodonetsk where they were supposed to be the second or even third line of defense, said the unit’s commander, Captain Volodymyr Kanchuk. With so many professional soldiers killed, they were pushed all the way forward to what is called the “zero line.”

On June 21, the first day of summer, a clear-blue sky stretched over Sievierodonetsk. Olha arrived at 10 a.m. and joined Taras and Bilous in the trench. The Russians fired a few shells as they always did. Everyone took cover.

But the shelling intensified. Trees around them were blasted apart, Bilous said. The smell of smoke and split pine filled the forest.

Bilous doesn’t remember exactly what happened next.

He said he heard a deafening explosion and felt the earth rising up around him. He felt weightless. He felt blood sticking to his face. He didn’t know if it was his.

Something was lying on top of him in the trench. He groped through the dirt. He found the bodies of Taras and Olha next to each other, ripped apart.