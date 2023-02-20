UN council OK’s watered-down statement on Israel settlements

The Palestinian-backed draft resolution was the subject of frantic talks by senior Biden administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Palestinian, Israeli, and United Arab Emirates leaders. Those discussions culminated in a deal Sunday to forego it in favor of a weaker presidential statement that is not legally binding, according to multiple diplomats familiar with the situation.

UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council unanimously approved a watered-down statement strongly opposing Israel’s continued construction and expansion of settlements Monday. The vote came after high-stakes negotiations by the Biden administration succeeded in derailing a legally binding resolution that would have demanded a halt to Israeli settlement activity.

The deal averted a potential diplomatic crisis, with the United States almost certainly vetoing the resolution, which would have angered Palestinian supporters at a time when the United States and its Western allies are trying to gain international support against Russia for its war with Ukraine. The war marks its one-year anniversary of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion this week.

But US support for the presidential statement angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His office issued a blistering statement saying the Security Council statement “negates the rights of Jews to live in their historical homeland, ignores Palestinian terror attacks in Jerusalem in which 10 Israeli citizens were murdered this month, turns a blind eye to the fact that the Palestinian Authority subsidizes terror and pays the families of terrorists, and diminishes the antisemitism that led to the murder of millions of Jews.”

In an unusual criticism of Israel’s closest ally, the United States, Netanyahu’s statement said: “The declaration didn’t need to be said and the United States didn’t need to join it.”

By contrast, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, welcomed the presidential statement telling reporters: “We are very happy that there was a very strong united message from the Security Council against the illegal, unilateral measure” announced by Israel on Feb. 12 to construct 10,000 new housing units and legalize nine new outposts in the West Bank.

He also cited the council statement that Israeli settlement activities “are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution.” It envisions Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace based on borders before the 1967 Mideast war.

Mansour said 14 of the 15 council members supported the resolution, but one member — a clear reference to the United States — didn’t want to use its veto. “I think the fact that we reached a unanimous agreement on a presidential statement is a very important step in the right direction,” he said.

To avoid a vote on the draft resolution, the diplomats said, the United States managed to convince both Israel and the Palestinians to agree in principle to a six-month freeze in any unilateral action they might take.

On the Israeli side, that would mean a commitment to not expanding settlements until at least August, according to the diplomats. On Monday, Netanyahu’s office said Israel would not greenlight any new wildcat settlements in the West Bank beyond nine outposts that it approved retroactively earlier this month.

On the Palestinian side, the diplomats said it would mean a commitment until August not to pursue action against Israel at the UN and other international bodies such as the World Court, the International Criminal Court, and the UN Human Rights Council. But Mansour said the UN General Assembly’s request to the UN’s highest judicial body, the International Court of Justice also known as the World Court for an advisory opinion on the legality of Israeli politcies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem is going ahead.

The Palestinian push for a resolution came after Israel’s new right-wing government reaffirmed its commitment to construct new settlements in the West Bank and expand its authority on land the Palestinians seek for a future state.