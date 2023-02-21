Guns N’ Roses announce world tour, August show at Fenway

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses on Monday announced their upcoming summer world tour, with a stop at America’s most beloved ballpark.
The powerhouse rock band will perform at Fenway Park on Aug. 21, according to a release from Live Nation. The tour starts on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and ends on Oct. 16 in Vancouver.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available for the band’s Nightrain Presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The tour marks the first time Guns N’ Roses return to North America since their 2021 We’re F’n Back! Tour in 2021. The band had one stop at Fenway on that tour as well.
For more information on the tour, visit livenation.com.
