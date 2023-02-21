fb-pixel Skip to main content

Guns N’ Roses announce world tour, August show at Fenway

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 21, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Axl Rose, from left, Duff McKagan and DJ Ashba of Guns N' Roses perform on stage at the sixth annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.Paul A. Hebert

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses on Monday announced their upcoming summer world tour, with a stop at America’s most beloved ballpark.

The powerhouse rock band will perform at Fenway Park on Aug. 21, according to a release from Live Nation. The tour starts on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and ends on Oct. 16 in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available for the band’s Nightrain Presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The tour marks the first time Guns N’ Roses return to North America since their 2021 We’re F’n Back! Tour in 2021. The band had one stop at Fenway on that tour as well.

For more information on the tour, visit livenation.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

