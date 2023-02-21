Have camera, will fish

For years, Wheeler Forrest, 46, has been making a visual diary of life on the Maria Mendonsa, her family’s fishing boat, with her iPhone. Her exhibition “Fish & Forrest” is up at Mystic Seaport Museum, in Mystic, Conn.

“Everything’s moving. I have a winch running 6 inches from my hand. I have to be aware at all times of what’s going on around me,” she said over coffee in the restaurant beside her family’s dock. “So when I see a photo op, it’s literally like, ‘Can I stop what I’m doing for a split second and pull my phone out?’”

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. – Corey Wheeler Forrest, who helps run her family fishery here on Narragansett Bay, snaps pictures on the fly.

Corey Forrest, "Hold fast." Corey Forrest Wheeler/Mystic Seaport Museum

The photographs capture the muck, sweat, and visual splendor of fishing life. “Fish & Forrest” came together at lightning speed in museum terms, after Mystic Seaport’s staff happened upon her Instagram page. The exhibition is installed in the historic Meeting House on campus.

“She certainly fits with our mission of connecting people to the American maritime experience,” said Krystal Rose, the museum’s curator of collections.

Indeed, one of the Wheeler family boats is in the Mystic Seaport collection.

“The Florence was owned by her grandfather,” said Rose. “Last week she took her daughter to her grandfather’s boat.”

Back in 1947, Forrest’s paternal grandfather purchased the Sakonnet Point dock off Little Compton. The family has been hauling scup, sea bass, squid, butterfish and fluke ever since. They run a trap fishery – a kind of passive fishing that entails dropping a football-field-size net down 14 fathoms (84 feet).

Corey Forrest Wheeler, ". . . but I have promises to keep, and miles to sew before I sleep, and miles to sew before I sleep." Corey Forrest Wheeler/Mystic Seaport Museum

“Fishing can be so hard and chaotic and it’s not always fun,” Wheeler Forrest said. “I think when I am out there and it’s so beautiful, I have to pause and appreciate what’s going on or what’s the point?”

She brings a photographer’s eye to fishing. She also sees it with a poet’s heart, savoring the rhythms of the sea.

“When the lilacs are blooming, we start seeing mackerel come in. And peonies, that’s when striped bass start to come in. Dandelions, the tautog,” Wheeler Forrest said.

Her lyrical captions are self-penned or borrowed from literature. One image of her daughter, Isley, then 10, reads, “May she learn her knots, never forget her pocketknife, and always throw like a girl.”

Corey Forrest Wheeler, "May she learn her knots, never forget her pocket knife, and always throw like a girl." Corey Forrest Wheeler/Mystic Seaport Museum

At times, both her children — Isley, now 16, and her son, Finn, 20 — have worked on the Maria Mendonsa. The photographer, who calls herself “a fishermom,” joined the fishery when she was 19. At the time, her father, Alan Wheeler (now 75 and still fishing) had purchased the boat from a retiring fisherman, who signed on to work and brought his crew.

“I was the first woman on their historically all-male crew. And it could have gone either way. But they really took me under their wing with grandfatherly affection,” she said.

A short 2019 documentary, “The Last Trap Family,” directed and produced by Hudson Lines, depicts the brutal work on board.

“We have the nozzle and there’s whiskers,” Wheeler Forrest said, describing the net. “Imagine a lobster pot — how nozzles lead the lobsters in and then they can’t get out. Visually [our net] looks similar, but just on a large scale,” she said.

Corey Forrest Wheeler, "Pull your hearts out." Corey Forrest Wheeler/Mystic Seaport Museum

In the bay off Newport, crew members row 30-foot aluminum skiffs away from the Maria Mendonsa.

“There’s two of us in each boat, and we row out to our designated spots, and then we start hauling the twine hand over hand,” Wheeler Forrest said.

She’s up at 3:30 a.m. and at Sakonnet Point early to put together shipping boxes for the catch. Heading out to fish, she texts with clients such as Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx. After the boat docks, she scribbles notes to keep track of fishing quotas in the shack she calls her office, and later enters them in a computer at home.

Quotas and sustainability are all part of the business. “For us, the fish are our future, so we take the time (a lot of time) releasing fish, unharmed, that we are not allowed to keep because of size restrictions or quotas,” she said in an e-mail.

Corey Forrest Wheeler, "'Give me calloused hands and tender hearts.' -Doug Murano." Corey Forrest Wheeler/Mystic Seaport Museum

Fishing, Wheeler Forrest said, has an uphill battle. “Fishermen across the industry have a lot working against us with rising costs of everything,” she said. “But I still think we’re optimists to the core. We don’t know any other way.”

In the fall, once the Maria Mendonsa is docked for the season, Wheeler Forrest and a small crew lay the net in a nearby field and set to mending it by hand. It was made in the 1980s.

“I look at it as an heirloom quilt,” she said. “How many different generations of fishermen have worked on it?”

Wheeler Forrest is herself a knot in the net of her family business. She just happens to be the first one to record it for posterity with an iPhone.

Corey Forrest Wheeler, "Influencer: 'So a lot of ya'll been asking about my beauty routine. . .' / #deadfish #jellyfish #brownrain #myskinisburning." Corey Forrest Wheeler/Mystic Seaport Museum

FISH & FORREST

At Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic, Conn., through August. 860-572-0711, www.mysticseaport.org/exhibit/fish-forrest

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.