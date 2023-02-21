Hulu releases trailer for ‘Boston Strangler’ starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon

Directed by Matt Ruskin of “Crown Heights,” the film follows two intrepid Boston newspaper reporters, Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), as they work to uncover the killer behind a string of 13 gruesome murders.

Hulu on Tuesday released the first trailer for “Boston Strangler,” a true-crime account of Boston’s notorious 1960s serial killer.

The film, which was entirely shot in Massachusetts, debuts on the streaming service March 17.

In the trailer, an aerial view of Boston appears in the first frame, set over ominous music.

“The city is for some glamorous, stimulating, prosperous,” a voiceover says. “Only recently has it become dangerous.”

Shots of Knightley and Coon poring over newspaper clippings and reporting on the story in the South End pepper the first half of the trailer. The fast-paced, urgent sequencing suggests a suspenseful plot, with two journalists up against sexism, corruption, and the power of police.

“How many women have to die before it’s a story?” Knightley asks her editor, who earlier on demands that she stay on the Lifestyle desk.

The teaser’s sequencing also includes media scrums outside courthouses, 1960s-era police cruisers patrolling Boston’s streets, and shots of typewriters and printing presses.

“There’s more than one lunatic out there, and you’re about to get us killed,” Coon tells Knightley at one moment in the trailer.

Watch the full preview here:









