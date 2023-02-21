Telling an Irish story in the Irish language

“The Quiet Girl,” Colm Bairéad’s first feature film, adapted from Claire Keegan’s acclaimed novella, has earned an Oscar nomination for best international feature. He’ll be appearing March 1 at the Coolidge Corner Theatre for a special advance screening, co-presented by IFFBoston and the Irish Film Festival Boston.

Cáit’s family survives, barely, at the margins of rural Ireland in 1981, but this observant, quiet 9-year-old gets a little bit more lost in the shuffle each day. With her mother about to have yet another child, Cáit (Catherine Clinch) gets shipped off for the summer to stay with childless relatives, Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley), who embraces the opportunity to give her love and attention, and Sean (Andrew Bennett), who at first can barely acknowledge the girl but who gradually warms to the task.

The movie opens at the Coolidge and Kendall on March 2.

Bairéad, whose mother spoke English and father spoke Irish, recently discussed via video adapting Keegan’s story, being raised bilingual, and the impact his film is having in Ireland.

Writer-director Colm Bairéad. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Q. You’ve said you knew the moment you read the story you could make a movie. It’s a first-person, interior story about a very quiet protagonist. What about that screamed movie to you?

A. It is quite an interior piece, but Claire is a very visual writer and has a deep understanding of how certain images impress themselves onto your subconscious — your memory of childhood is so rooted in certain images that have an emotional resonance. For me as a filmmaker, that’s really tantalizing, to present that point of view where things have a greater weight because the world is a newer place to you — what you come to accept as mundane as an adult can impress themselves upon you particularly if there’s an emotional context.

There’s this scene where Cáit sees the red earring on this strange woman who slips into the car. She doesn’t understand the dynamic between these two adults — her father and this woman — but she can sense there’s something untoward about it and she’s ill at ease, and it’s this detail of the red earring. You know she’ll carry it with her.

Ultimately, you’re asking an audience to empathize with a child. Moments that are minor from an objective point of view are magnified from her point of view. And when you add in all the information the audience learns about everything she has been deprived of, the empathetic response is magnified as well. That’s what makes it strangely compelling.

Q. Was it essential to stay focused on Cáit’s perspective, even though Sean and Eibhlin are compelling characters who elicit our empathy?

A. I felt such a connection to the material and had no hesitation about applying it to the language of film. I was intrigued by that challenge. I love cinema that has a very definite sense of perspective; in a strange way I love the restraints it imposes on you as a filmmaker — you know what you can’t do so it gives you a real focus. I was thrilled by the challenge of that.

The plot of the film isn’t going to compel you as an audience member — it’s that point of view, it’s about making the audience feel like they’re a child again and trusting the audience will remember what that feels like, to be afraid or to not understand what’s going on. But the audience also applies an adult acuity — you know the woman with a red earring is Cait’s father’s mistress — so you know slightly more than the character. I enjoy the slight tension between those two ideas.

Andrew Bennett and Catherine Clinch “The Quiet Girl." Super Ltd

Q. Sean and Eibhlin give Cáit the love and attention she has never had. How did you figure out how to communicate that without making it sappy?

A. The key is that it’s almost entirely silently communicated. It’s a feeling and it’s not really verbalized. It’s more gestural and rooted in the mundane. The elevation of the quotidian is something I’m interested in.

The book and film have an understanding that the most you can give to any child is time. It can be just sitting and peeling potatoes with them or walking to the well. There’s a wonderful poem by Seamus Heaney called “Clearances,” where he’s reflecting on his childhood and his mother’s death. The priest is saying prayers and the neighbors are there, but what he is thinking about is peeling potatoes with her.

When all the others were away at Mass

I was all hers as we peeled potatoes. …

I remembered her head bent towards my head,

Her breath in mine, our fluent dipping knives —

Never closer the whole rest of our lives.

It’s a reflection on the importance of those moments, to actually just be with the child, to do things with them. Claire is really attuned to that and hopefully the film is as well.

Q. How did being raised bilingual shape you as person and director?

A. That’s a deep one, Stuart. I had a weird relationship with the Irish language growing up. I grew up in Dublin City, which is not an Irish-speaking area, but my dad’s never spoken English to me. We’d be in the supermarket, and he’d call out in Irish and you’d feel everyone was looking at you and you felt different when you just want to fit in. For much of my teenage years, unless I really wanted something off my dad, I would speak English back to him. It was only in my late 20s that I came to embrace the language and see it as a wonderful thing to have our own indigenous language.

It’s difficult to define but it’s almost like you have another voice within you — how we perceive the world is coded into language and there’s a certain color to it that feels different. Even the way we speak English is colored by the fact that we used to speak this different language. We have Hiberno-English, our own version where our syntax is an exact replica of how you would state that in the Irish language. It’s difficult to parse how it shapes the qualities you have as a filmmaker. I’d have to meditate on that for a few days.

Q. The book was written in English. Your short films and documentaries are in Irish. This is mostly in Irish but there’s also English spoken. Did it all feel organic to you?

A. “Foster” is a wonderful portrait of us as a people. It’s a truthful and authentic rendering of a certain type of Irish man and Irish woman and child, so it never felt like a stretch to move it into the Irish language. For a story that’s so profoundly Irish it felt quite apt that it should be expressed that way.

Q. There seems to be a move to reclaim the language in Irish movies. Is it happening beyond that, too?

A. Certainly in terms of filmmaking there’s been a pronounced increase and that’s entirely down to increased investment, which started five or six years ago. Cinema and music are well-positioned to reintroduce the language to Irish society and keep it relevant culturally. And it does feel like there’s a reappraisal to some degree among Irish people. The success of our film has helped with the conversation Irish people are having with themselves.

Q. An Oscar nomination must help.

A. Absolutely. It’s the first time an Irish-language feature film has been nominated. There’s a huge groundswell of support for the film back home. There is national pride even though most Irish people can’t speak Irish. Anecdotally, so many pieces are being written about how on the back of the success of the film people want to reengage with the language. We’ve had messages from people who are going back for Irish classes. That’s really heartening to hear.

Interview was edited and condensed. Stuart Miller can be reached at stuartmiller5186@gmail.com.