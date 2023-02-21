Watching war encroach on a peaceful place in ‘All Creatures Great and Small’

I’ve always been clear on “All Creatures Great and Small,” the PBS “Masterpiece” series that just finished up its third season on GBH 2 — six episodes and a Christmas special. Among many things, it’s a gentle show about fostering compassion, as well as an argument for respecting nature. I love it, not in spite of its earnestness and decency but because of them. When I watch it, all my criticism melts away.

Still, as we saw this season, which ended in December of 1939, the sweetly pastoral world of the fictional Darrowby is not immune to the ills of the outside world. The peaceful series began to take on World War II, the writers mixing in a carefully controlled tone of anxiety that gradually moved from the back to the foreground. We saw the young men of the town signing up to serve, with both Tristan and James feeling guilty about not signing up because they’re vets. We saw Mrs. Hall — who finally woke up to her romantic possibilities — worry about her soldier son, Edward. We met a Jewish girl who’d been evacuated and who is longing for her family. And we saw Siegfried cope with PTSD from his service in World War I as the new war arrives. He has always been gruff, but this season we got a lot of insight into why. He is haunted by memories of his time as a veterinarian in the so-called Great War, and his grief is again triggered by news that a friend from the war has killed himself. He works out his feelings through a horse in his care, particularly after he realizes the horse has his own PTSD and is terrified of riding crops.