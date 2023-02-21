Boston startup raises $135m to test therapies for rare bleeding disorders

Other biotechs have recently made strides in developing potentially permanent therapies for two kinds of hemophilia , inherited diseases in which people lack crucial clotting factors needed to stop bleeding. But chief executive Dr. Benny Sorensen said he hopes to make Hemab “the ultimate company” focused on all other bleeding and clotting disorders beyond hemophilia.

A biotech startup with operations in Cambridge has big plans to develop medicines for bleeding disorders it believes have been neglected by the drug industry. On Tuesday morning, Hemab Therapeutics said it raised $135 million to fund clinical studies of its first two drugs.

The startup raised an initial $55 million in 2021. Its new financing comes amidst an economic downturn for biotech companies, many of which are struggling to raise large funds that came easily a year or two ago.

Advertisement

John Maraganore, chair of Hemab’s board of directors, said private investors were ready to chip in more than $200 million to the company, but the startup opted for the lower sum that will carry Hemab into 2025 and help it generate data needed to begin pivotal clinical trials.

“It’s just remarkable to see that happen in this environment, and I think it reflects the recognition that Hemab’s science and team can really be disruptive,” said Maraganore, the former founding chief executive of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge.

Hemab’s first therapy is for a rare bleeding disorder called Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, which the firm estimates afflicts about 25,000 people worldwide. The company’s drug is a bispecific antibody that helps recruit a clotting factor to the site of a hole in a blood vessel to stop bleeding.

That compound is being evaluated in an early stage study, and Sorensen hopes it can help prevent bleeds when given to patients as a prophylactic. Initial results from the study are expected later this year, and if positive, the company will use its new financing to start a larger clinical trial.

Advertisement

Hemab’s second therapy is an antibody designed to restore normal clotting in people with von Willebrand disease, which as many as 1 in 100 people have, although far fewer experience severe complications requiring regular treatment. Sorensen said Hemab will start a clinical trial in 2024.

The company believes its drugs could be particularly impactful for menstruating people with these two diseases, where heavy bleeding can be debilitating. “It’s not unheard of that a woman will spend 8 to 10 days at home every month, simply because it is impossible to walk around without bleeding,” Sorensen said.

Hemab has 15 employees split between offices in Cambridge and labs in Copenhagen. Sorensen said the firm would more than double in size this year, with the majority of new hires in Cambridge.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.