Cans of baby formula recalled over possible contamination

The nutrition products company Reckitt is recalling 145,000 cans of its Enfamil ProSobee plant-based infant formula over possible contamination with the bacteria cronobacter sakazakii, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The recall covers two batches of the formula manufactured from August 2022 to September 2022. The 12.9-ounce cans were distributed in the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Other Enfamil Prosobee products are not affected. The batches in question have tested negative for the bacteria but are being called back over possible cross-contamination with material from a third-party supplier. Reckitt said it has decided to stop sourcing from the unnamed supplier. Cronobacter sakazakii is the same bacteria at the center of the 2022 formula recall at Abbott Laboratories. At least four babies fell ill —two of whom died — after consuming powdered formula manufactured at the company’s Sturgis, Mich., plant. FDA investigators were unable to identify the source of the bacteria but subsequently investigated reports that as many as nine children who’d consumed formula produced at the Michigan facility have died since early 2021. — WASHINGTON POST

INVESTMENTS

SEC fines Mormon church and investment arm over portfolio filings

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm have been fined $5 million for using shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under church control, the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday. The faith, widely known as the Mormon church, maintains billions of dollars of investments in stocks, bonds, real estate, and agriculture. Much of its portfolio is controlled by Ensign Peak Advisers, a nonprofit investment manager overseen by ecclesiastical leaders known as its presiding bishopric. Federal investigators said for 22 years, the firm hadn’t filed required paperwork to disclose the value of some assets in violation of the Securities Exchange Act and agency rules. Instead, they said, with the church’s knowledge, Ensign Peak filed the forms through 13 shell companies they created, even as they maintained decision-making power. They also had “business managers,” most employed by the church, sign the required shell company filings. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Four-day workweek a hit in Britain

Work less, get more. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance. That was all while companies reported revenue largely stayed the same during the trial period last year and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier, according to findings released this week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSULTING

McKinsey to cut about 2,000 jobs, one of biggest rounds ever

McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. The firm known for devising staff-reduction plans for its clients is taking the ax to some of its own, with the move expected to focus on support staff in roles that don’t have direct contact with clients, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Under a plan dubbed Project Magnolia, the management team is hoping the move will help preserve the compensation pool for its partners, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. The firm, which has seen rapid growth in its headcount during the past decade, is looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams to centralize some of the roles. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Europe’s largest economies may avoid recessions

Europe’s biggest economies beat expectations as business activity returned to growth, boosting the chances they can stave off recessions. Gauges of private output in Germany and France both signaled expansion in February after pullbacks in January, while the UK’s purchasing managers’ index showed the first positive reading in six months — jumping to 53 from 48.5. In the 20-nation euro zone, activity rose at the fastest pace since May 2022. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

CNN anchor Don Lemon will return to his regular morning-show role Wednesday, the network announced late Monday night, after an uproar over a series of comments he made on the air last week about women and aging. In a terse, 75-word memo sent at 10:37 p.m., CNN’s chair, Chris Licht, said Lemon “has agreed to participate in formal training” over his on-air behavior. Lemon disappeared from “CNN This Morning” shortly after asserting on the air that Nikki Haley, a 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate, “isn’t in her prime, sorry.” He went on to say that “a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” After his co-anchor Poppy Harlow pushed back, Lemon responded, “I’m just saying what the facts are,” and urged her to “Google it.” — NEW YORK TIMES

LEGAL

Supreme Court turns down J & J appeal over vaginal-mesh implants

The US Supreme Court rejected a Johnson & Johnson appeal, leaving intact a $302 million award against the company for misrepresenting the risks of vaginal-mesh implants to California consumers. The rebuff is a victory for California, the first state to go to trial against the company after thousands of US women sued and some products were recalled. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Vendors leery of selling Halloween costumes to bankrupt Party City

As Party City wades through bankruptcy, some of its most important vendors are banding together to negotiate better trade terms for a holiday the company relies on: Halloween. Halloween orders are placed months ahead of time, meaning costume suppliers have to decide soon what they’re willing to ship to the bankrupt party supplier and on what terms. But with the company’s future still in the hands of a federal judge, some suppliers are wary of waiting until after the holiday to get paid for their goods. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Victoria’s Secret to sell recyclable bras

Victoria’s Secret has debuted a bra with elements that will be recycled into new bras, a step forward in solving the textile waste problem for undergarments that are most frequently tossed in the trash at the end of their useful life. The product, named the Forever Bra, has pads made with a plant-based fabric that’s easier to recycle than synthetics like polyester that are derived from petroleum. Victoria’s Secret customers can take the bras back to any US store, and the pads will be removed for recycling. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

New Teslas now cost less than other cars

It’s never been this cheap to buy a Tesla. After a hopscotch of price cuts over the past month, Tesla’s Model 3 sedan now sells for $4,930 less than the average new vehicle sold in the United States. That’s the cheapest price Tesla has ever had relative to the typical US vehicle, according to a new Bloomberg analysis. It’s a similar story for Tesla’s more expensive Model Y sport utility vehicle, which started off the year with a staggering $13,000 price drop. — BLOOMBERG NEWS