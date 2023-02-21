As casinos open up sportsbooks, will Sterling Suffolk respond with a downtown Boston location?

The thoroughbreds stopped circling the track on the Boston-Revere line in 2019 for the last time, five years after the owners’ dream of building a casino there died when Wynn Resorts won the right to build Encore. But the betting continued at Suffolk Downs, in a modest way, through simulcasting of races taking place in other states.

There’s one big player missing: Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, aka Suffolk Downs. The horse track operator might end up outflanking the big casinos by securing what could be the state’s most valuable retail sports-betting license.

It was a grand day for the three Massachusetts casinos: On Jan. 31, Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park all opened their sports-betting parlors to much fanfare. The Raynham Park simulcasting center isn’t far behind, with plans to open a shiny new sportsbook with industry heavyweight Caesars Entertainment.

Advertisement

All the while, the Sterling Suffolk partnership of concessionaire Joe O’Donnell, developer/horse enthusiast Richard Fields, and property investor Vornado Realty Trust hung together for another reason: the promise of sportsbook licenses that could allow them to accept mobile bets, and to open a brick-and-mortar betting parlor in Boston.

This promise was cemented in the sports betting law the Legislature finally passed last summer after years of industry lobbying. That law allows the holder of a simulcasting license to get a license for a retail sportsbook as well, so long as at least $7.5 million is invested in the project over three years. Only two businesses qualified at the time: Raynham Park, the former greyhound track owned by the Carney family, and Sterling Suffolk. The law says the sports betting must happen in the same location as the simulcast bets. So Sterling Suffolk would likely relocate the simulcasting operation away from Suffolk Downs itself — which is being transformed into a massive, mixed-use neighborhood.

Advertisement

Sterling Suffolk has long maintained that its simulcasting license could be moved to another location within Suffolk County — most likely somewhere in Boston or Revere. Then-chief operating officer Chip Tuttle told the state gaming commission in August the partnership was in talks with a number of national sportsbook companies, and also reviewing its real estate options. Six months have passed, and Sterling Suffolk has not yet announced a partner. Or a new site.

Patrons watch the live simulcast at Suffolk Downs in East Boston in 2015. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

So where would it go? O’Donnell and Vornado had an ownership interest in the old Wonderland greyhound track in Revere for years through a firm called CBW Lending, but Mayor Brian Arrigo signed an order in November to acquire the Wonderland property by eminent domain to put a new high school there. Other spots in Revere also have been floated, including in the Suffolk Downs redevelopment.

The more logical place would be somewhere on the downtown side of Boston Harbor — perhaps near the TD Garden or Fenway Park, or another area with a vibrant nightlife scene like the Seaport or the Theater District.

Richard McGowan, a gambling expert at Boston College, would place his bets on the TD Garden area over Fenway, because more crowds move through that area, in large part because of the arena’s location above North Station. Either way, he doesn’t expect Sterling Suffolk to stay out near the end of the Blue Line.

If Sterling Suffolk has a preferred location, it certainly isn’t tipping its hand.

“Our mobile and retail licenses have attracted substantial interest from best-in-class sports book operators and brands,” Michael Buckley, the partnership’s current chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement. “We have made significant progress and are moving quickly toward finalizing agreements which we will announce at the appropriate time.”

Advertisement

Buckley added the partnership plans to work closely with the eventual host municipality as well as the state gaming commission to maximize the betting parlor’s economic impact. But he made no mention of possible locations, or partners. (Industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel have not yet announced a retail partner in this state.)

Old betting slips litter the floor as bettors line up to place new wagers while attending the live Simulcast at Suffolk Downs in 2015. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Even if the state’s new sports betting law is on Sterling Suffolk’s side, there are still no guarantees. The gaming commission would need to bless any relocation. And the Wu administration would likely need to be on board — or at least not actively opposed.

There is already some precedent established for transferring a license’s location. In December 2010, the predecessor to the gaming commission allowed the Wonderland track’s ownership at the time to transfer its dog-racing simulcast license to Suffolk Downs in East Boston, to help pay down debts incurred after voters banned greyhound racing in the state. (O’Donnell and Vornado acquired the Wonderland property, through their CBW Lending firm, in 2012.)

Also worth noting: The gaming commission earlier this month gave the green light to Wynn to open a second sports betting parlor in a future development across the street from its Encore casino property in Everett, on Boston’s doorstep.

Advertisement

For now, the WynnBET Sportsbook at the Encore casino is the only establishment near the city of Boston where gamblers can legally place wagers on games. However, if Sterling Suffolk can find a good spot in the city itself, it may draw bigger crowds — including from all the sports fans filing in before and after Bruins, Celtics or Sox games.

That would be an interesting turn of events for Sterling Suffolk, which was once the odds-on favorite to win the exclusive rights to build a full-fledged casino in the area. Then Wynn arrived with a flashy, more expensive proposal that won over the majority of the gaming commission members.

Sure, the big money probably won’t start flowing until the state’s mobile sportsbooks go live in the coming weeks. And their receipts will still likely pale in comparison to the tens of millions of dollars that gamblers throw down each month at Encore.

But a high-profile sportsbook within the city of Boston could provide Sterling Suffolk’s owners with a lucrative prize in its own right. Playing the long game can pay off after all.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.