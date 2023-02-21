Struggling Boston Internet startup Starry files for bankruptcy

Wireless Internet service Starry filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, seeking to reduce its debt load while continuing to operate in five cities.

The Boston-based company, which went public by merging with a blank-check company last year, said it had an agreement with its lenders for a pre-packaged Chapter 11 restructuring plan. Such an agreement can drastically reduce the amount of time a company spends in bankruptcy. Shareholders, who have seen the price of Starry’s stock drop from about $10 per share to a few pennies, could be wiped out completely.

The company has been slashing costs and pulling back from newer markets in an effort to conserve cash. Starry laid off half of its workforce in October and cut another 100 workers, about one-quarter of those remaining, in January.