‘We can’t take our foot off the gas now’: MassBio’s new CEO takes the reins.

The powerful trade group had become a champion of diversity in the life sciences , so why wouldn’t it seize on the chance to promote its highly-qualified woman chief operating officer to the top job?

When Bob Coughlin stepped down as the longtime head of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council in 2021, I presumed his handpicked No. 2, Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, would be his successor.

Instead, the post went to another white male legislator, state Senator Joe Boncore. He lasted just over a year, parting ways with the group in November. As my colleague Jonathan Saltzman reported at the time, some board members claimed Boncore was fired, while MassBio officially said he resigned.

Then in January, MassBio named Burlin O’Connell as its new leader.

I guess I was right after all.

So what really happened? I’m not sure if we will ever get a straight answer, but it’s fair to ask: What does Boncore’s sudden departure mean for MassBio’s relationship with the Senate at a time when the industry is seeking a sizeable investment from the state in another life sciences bill?

Boncore remains on the payroll of MassBio as a consultant. He’s mum about what happened. Meanwhile, Burlin O’Connell says she and Boncore are “wonderful friends.”

“He is a true partner and adviser to me,” she said in a recent interview at MassBio’s headquarters in Kendall Square. “I am grateful.”

Burlin O’Connell has a simple explanation on why she didn’t get the CEO job the first time: she never applied. At the time, she didn’t think it was a good fit. Burlin O’Connell, a lawyer by training, joined MassBio in 2008. She spent years running the group’s events and conferences, as well as building a program that allows biotech startups to aggregate purchasing power buying supplies like lab equipment and chemicals.

Bob Coughlin is the former president and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. Massachusetts Biotechnology Council

Coughlin, a larger-than-life former state representative, served as the public face of the trade group and worked the policy side on Beacon Hill.

In other words, glad handing wasn’t her thing.

After Coughlin left, the board gave Burlin O’Connell a promotion with the additional title of president.

“That felt good to me,” she said.

The CEO post traditionally has gone to former legislators because MassBio is the industry’s chief lobbyist representing the interests of about 1,600member companies. Before Coughlin, former House speaker Tom Finneran served as CEO before being forced to quit in 2007 following a guilty plea to a felony obstruction-of-justice charge related to his time in the Legislature.

The job pays handsomely, too. According to public filings, Coughlin raked in more than $1 million in compensation in his last year.

Word is that MassBio wanted to shore up its relationship with the Senate so the board picked Boncore. Like Coughlin, whose son was born with cystic fibrosis, Boncore comes with a compelling personal story. He is the father of twin boys who were born 25 weeks premature in 2019 and experienced firsthand the power and importance of life-saving medicines.

When Boncore abruptly departed MassBio, Burlin O’Connell seemed suddenly ready to be CEO.

So what exactly changed? There are two versions floating around: Boncore wasn’t a good fit, and Burlin O’Connell wanted to be CEO after all.

I asked Burlin O’Connell if she regretted not pursuing the top job the first go-around. It’s all too common that women don’t think they are ready for more responsibility. After Coughlin left and before Boncore started, Burlin O’Connell served as interim CEO.

Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, the new CEO Of MassBio, Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“This is part of the process of maturing in your career and continuing to take challenges and do things that are outside of your comfort zone,” she said.

When it comes to priorities at MassBio, the biggest one is what’s known as “Life Sciences 3.0″ — Beacon Hill’s substantial investment to help the industry remain competitive. The last two governors — Deval Patrick and Charlie Baker — pushed through bills that pumped collectively close to $1.6 billion into life sciences over the past 15 years. The money dries up in June.

That investment has been credited with establishing Massachusetts as a global life sciences leader by fueling research and building labs to augment the work of universities and academic medical centers. Burlin O’Connell is quick to rattle off the economic impact, money that has helped double the number of biopharma jobs to about 106,000 since the first life sciences initiative passed in 2008.

“We’ve got the most robust ecosystem in the world,” she said. “We can’t take our foot off the gas now.”

That’s true, but one could argue that the life sciences industry no longer needs government help, and that it’s time the state to turn its attention to a truly emerging sector — clean energy.

Whether the unceremonious departure of Boncore, a respected state senator, will hurt MassBio’s ability to make the case for more money remains to be seen. Political observers tell me the Senate has not been friendly to biotech and pharmaceutical interests, mostly because of the high cost of drugs, a hot-button issue with the public.

Exhibit A: State Senator Mark Montigny, a New Bedford Democrat, who tells me he has never voted for the life sciences investment bills and he doesn’t intend to again. It’s nothing against the industry ― his brother is a cell biologist — but the senator doesn’t believe the state should pick winners and losers. What’s more, he said, companies reaping huge profits don’t need to be subsidized.

“I don’t know the new CEO. I can only say that they had a gem in Joe Boncore,” said Montigny, the former chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee who has pushed through legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.

Still Montigny chafes at the idea of trade groups relying on former legislators to get their way on Beacon Hill.

“We should be doing this on merit, not on this insidious lobbying culture on Beacon Hill,” he said.

Perhaps that’s the biggest lesson of all in the messy transition at MassBio. Let’s focus on hiring the best person for the job and not so much who you know.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.