9 restaurants for every phase of romance

This mini-golf restaurant takes awkward small talk out of the equation completely: Instead of asking about college minors and vacation horror stories, you can jump right into putting — while eating surprisingly good food, which even my fussiest friends have praised. There is absolutely no need to sync up your tastes here, no “should we share the burrata or the nachos?” because their global menu truly offers everything, from empanadas to hummus to poutine to Brussels sprouts. If you can’t find anything you like, well, it’s probably a red flag for your date that you’re too high-maintenance. 58 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, www.puttshack.com

Sometimes, a good date requires more than good food. You need entertainment, distraction, ambiance, even an escape route. With that in mind, here are nine destinations that check more than mere culinary boxes, to take you from jittery first date to harried errand-running before piano pickup.

OK, so now you’re compatible, or so you think. Make way to this winsome rail car on a quiet Watertown side street for lovingly prepared Uruguayan and Basque dishes from Gabriel Bremer and Analia Verolo, who used to run equally date-worthy Salts in Cambridge. You’ll feel like you’re dining in someone’s fireplaced countryside cabin as imagined by Edward Hopper: wood-grilled Spanish octopus, roasted squash and smoked ricotta, wood-grilled pork sausages and rib-eye, washed back with madeira and sangrias. The effect is unpretentious and unrefined in the best way — privacy and pleasure, without pretense. 21 Nichols Ave., Watertown, 617-876-8444, www.labodegabysalts.com

Advertisement

Wild mushroom with baby artichokes and farm eggs at La Bodega in Watertown. Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe

For Dinner and a Show: The Beehive, South End

This bouncy spot is great once you’re getting into a groove, pairing shared plates with live jazz or funk. Longtime Beehive owner Jack Bardy — who says more than 50 first dates here have turned into marriages — recommends asking for table 202, on the Beehive’s main floor, with prime stage views without deafening noise. If you feel comfortable with something quieter, ask for table 123 on the mezzanine, or table 6, a quiet corner of the restaurant. Bardy recommends splitting ricotta gnocchi or fusilli pasta alla Nonna, cheesy and spicy … and avoiding the grilled garlic shrimp, which might make your date literally stink. 541 Tremont St., Boston, 617-423-0069, www.beehiveboston.com

Advertisement

When You’re Showing Your True Colors: The Barking Crab, Greenway

Yes, the Barking Crab is definitely a summertime attraction that reels in bewildered tourists and 20-somethings still figuring out how to drink. But come winter, things tone down a bit, and locals cozy up next to the fireplace for bisque and lobster rolls. (The true test of compatibility: Do you prefer yours buttered or with mayo?) Straddling the Fort Point Channel, it also gets points for a prime location — you can avoid Seaport dining mayhem but still meander there after your meal or wander the Greenway for a twilight, post-prandial stroll. 88 Sleeper St., Boston, 617-426-2722, www.barkingcrab.com

For a Potential Break-Up (Or Make-Up): Moona, Inman Square

As Carrie Bradshaw might say: When things get messy, you want mezze. If it’s time to decide if you’re going to move in together or move across the country, book a table at Moona, a moody slip of a space on the edges of Inman Square. It’s quiet, unobtrusive, and aromatic — steaming plates of tagine, roasted carrots with little pops of juicy dates, creamy labneh to coat a nervous stomach. There’s a secluded poetry to the rhythm here, and each Mediterranean dish tastes as if someone is saying to you, “Here, eat this; don’t cry.” If all goes well (or badly), soothe your emotions with ice cream at Christina’s. 243 Hampshire St., Cambridge, 617-945-7448, www.moonarestaurant.com

Advertisement

Grilled whole fish at Moona restaurant in Cambridge. John Blanding

For a Classic Night Out: Sonsie, Back Bay

Sonsie is the chain-smoking socialite of Boston restaurants. If she were a person, she’d star on the “Real Housewives” and conduct throaty, revealing interviews with Andy Cohen. She’s been around the block, hosted guests from Matt Damon to Steven Tyler, and is still kickin’ 30 years later, serving all-purpose bistro plates that do what they need to. It’s part of the charm.

If you’d like your relationship to have equal longevity, consider booking Table 50. It’s known as the engagement table, where countless proposals have happened over the years. (I’m told that many wooing regulars have, in fact, gone on to name their children Sonsie.) Split an Aperol spritz pitcher for two and a plate of oysters, fantasize about your future, then stroll the Back Bay as generations of lovebirds have done before. 327 Newbury St., Boston, 617-351-2500, www.sonsieboston.com

For Cozy Takeout: Neighborhood Kitchen, Medford

This mix of Laotian-Haitian comfort food — as imagined by Eddie George, better known as Chef Flexx — is a dreamy, rainy-day way to veg out in front of the TV, buried beneath a fleece blanket, nothing to worry about except your next bite of red velvet waffle or creamy mac-and-cheese. Find someone who won’t judge you for curling up with a gorgeously spicy platter of Haitian spaghetti with peppery tomato sauce, onions, and sliced hard-boiled eggs, then dredging a spicy Korean wing through the leftovers: a sign of true love. 84 Spring St., Medford, 781-391-9001, www.nkboston.com

Advertisement

Every small town deserves a place like Needham’s The Farmhouse, which feels just dressed up enough (muted lights, white tablecloths) to warrant a babysitter but also accessible (there’s a kid’s menu and a mocktail list, should that sitter ghost you at the last minute). The menu hits every note and tastily: provolone-burbling arancini; a bright, light tuna tartare; shrimp tacos loaded with fat prawns and a shameless amount of chipotle aioli; Milanese tall enough to attract attention from nearby tables. You can also get a proper cocktail, served quickly but stiffly, should you need to cut things short for whatever reason. Try the appropriately named About Damn Thyme, a bracing jolt of gin, thyme, and lavender. 970 Great Plain Ave., Needham, 781-449-6200, www.thefarmhouseneedham.com

For Double Duty: Il Massimo, Dedham

When romance has become one more thing to check off your list in between grocery shopping and buying a last-minute birthday party gift, duck into Il Massimo at Legacy Place. The Providence original is a dark, smoky red-sauce landmark. This version is brighter and airier — but the food is exceptional: al dente squid ink spaghetti with lobster chunks; mussels in a sweetish-stinging tomato broth that’s worth slurping with the shells; silky risottos brightened with butternut squash or juicy cherry tomatoes. Service borders on reverential; ask to sit against the wall. You’ll leave ready for a shopping trip to Whole Foods or Henry Bear’s Park. 400 Legacy Place, Dedham, 781-493-8113, www.massimori.com

Advertisement





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.