A clever Fluicer for all your citrus squishing needs

The new Fluicer hand-held juicers in three sizes from Dreamfarm, an Australian company. Dreamfarm

There are multiple tools you can use to create fresh citrus juice, although hand-held juice presses are particularly popular for separating juice from the pulp and pits. If you’re in the market for one, the Australian company Dreamfarm, which keeps coming up with clever gadgets to make kitchen chores a breeze, has introduced the Fluicer in three sizes to easily juice limes, lemons, and oranges. The various sizes — 9, 10, and 11 inches — are designed to accommodate the thickness of a fruit’s pith, but you can certainly use the larger presses for smaller fruits. These work differently than traditional hand-held juicers because they press half fruits from the sides rather than squashing them from the top. As you press, you engage arm muscles, which makes the task easier and less tiring on your hands if you have lots to squeeze. There’s also a surprising feature: the Fluicer folds completely flat to save space in the drawer (about $19.95, $24.95, $29.95). Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 857-366-4237; Tags Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or at dreamfarm.com.