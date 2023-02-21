Limited-edition, $500 sneakers now on the menu at Kowloon

It seems that there are plenty of Kowloon fans with strong feelings for the 73-year-old pan-Asian restaurant because a day after Kowloon announced it was releasing a limited run of 100 pairs of custom sneakers on its Instagram page , 50 were quickly snatched up. By the time you read this, there’s a very good chance that the $500-a-pair sneakers-as-art will be sold out.

How much do you love Kowloon? I mean really love Kowloon. Is it a “We should get another mai tai?” level of devotion, or does your affection for Saugus’s storied Polynesian palace run deep enough that you’d spend $500 for a pair of custom-painted Kowloon sneakers?

I know you have questions. For example: why is Kowloon selling limited-edition sneakers? Why are they so pricey? And, most importantly, do they have my size?

The custom Kowloon sneaker idea was born shortly before Christmas after a chance meeting between restaurant co-owner Bob Wong and sneaker artist Josué Mendez, who goes by the pseudonym Sway.

“We got to talking about custom sneakers, and a lightbulb went off in my head,” Wong said. “I told Sway we should do a custom sneaker together. He loved the idea.”

Sneaker artist Sway (left) and Kowloon co-owner Bob Wong show off the new limited edition Kowloon sneaker. Handout

Mendez, who is based just over the Massachusetts border in Atkinson, N.H., began painting custom sneakers during the pandemic when he suddenly found himself with a lot of extra time and a desire to express himself in new ways. He’s a self-taught artist, although he jokes that he went to “the University of YouTube” to learn the technical aspects of sneaker painting.

On the matter of price, the sneakers are expensive because Mendez labors for 10 hours over each pair. There’s also the cost of materials, and, of course, the sneaker itself. The leather needs to be carefully treated before anything can be done so the paint doesn’t crack when the shoe is worn. After that it’s an intricate process of precisely taping off sections of the shoe to ensure that paint doesn’t wind up in areas where it doesn’t belong. Finally, he can start painting.

“People don’t know what it takes to be able to create a piece of art like this,” Mendez said. “It takes a lot of time and effort.”

In the case of the Kowloon sneaker, which is Mendez’s first collaboration and largest project to date, the process also came with a lot of pressure. Kowloon is a beloved piece of regional history. It’s where generations of New Englanders have celebrated birthdays, proms, and bachelorette parties. When the Wong family announced that they were closing the Kowloon as we now know it, complete with the ship, fountains, faux palms, and its glowing volcano, tiki fanatics and life-long customers were crushed.

“Between talking to Bobby and stopping by the restaurant and seeing everything from the colors to the paintings, I was just overwhelmed,” Mendez said. “I was like ‘Holy smokes, how do I do this?’ I just went back to the basics. I asked Bobby what were the three main colors that represented the restaurant. After I had those colors [red, black, and gold], the rest fell into place.”

But what to do with the prized sneakers? Many collectors simply stash away custom and rare sneakers and let them appreciate in value over the years. Others display them like sculptures. Mendez says they’re made for everyday wear, but ultimately its fate is up to the consumer.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Wong said. “I asked the same question myself. What do they do with these? But I think it’s the same as people buying our sweatshirts, T-shirts, and tiki mugs. It’s a souvenir of the restaurant and maybe the sneaker is an extension of that perhaps for some people. Although it’s much more expensive.”

Sentimentality may be one reason why the sneakers are selling briskly. The iconic 1,200-seat restaurant, complete with its 30-foot tiki statue that keeps watch over Route 1, will soon be a memory. The third generation of Wongs to run the family business plan to tear down the structure and redevelop the parcel into two apartment complexes. Kowloon will still exist, but as a smaller restaurant in one of those buildings. Wong estimates Kowloon’s last year will likely be 2025, coinciding with its 75th anniversary. (Reporter’s side note: I tried to convince Wong to keep the restaurant open until its 100th anniversary. I was unsuccessful).

We’re losing an iconic building, but we’re gaining a line of limited-edition sneakers. Wong is already planning a second line of custom sneakers with a portion of the profits going to charity. He’s not entering the limited-run sneaker business to make money, but he simply sees it as a fun project that will be appreciated by both sneaker-heads and Kowloon fanatics. Wong said some celebrities have also reached out about purchasing them.

“This is a pretty big opportunity for me, but it’s also a restaurant that people have loved for generations,” Mendez said. “My goal with this project is to channel that love into my art and hope that it will help people’s memories live on.”

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.